Eastern Conference semifinals Game 1: Wizards vs. Celtics
The Boston Celtics beat the Washington Wizards, 123-111, in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals at TD Garden.
Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics looks on during the first quarter of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Washington Wizards at TD Garden on April 30, 2017 in Boston.
Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics reacts during the second quarter of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Washington Wizards at TD Garden on April 30, 2017 in Boston.
Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics is announced before Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Washington Wizards at TD Garden on April 30, 2017 in Boston.
Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards drives against Avery Bradley #0 of the Boston Celtics during the second quarter of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals at TD Garden on April 30, 2017 in Boston.
Boston Celtics' Jae Crowder (99) drives past Washington Wizards' Jason Smith (14) during the second quarter of a second-round NBA playoff series basketball game, Sunday, April, 30, 2017, in Boston.
Boston Celtics' Isaiah Thomas (4) goes up to shoot against Washington Wizards' Otto Porter Jr. (22) during the second quarter of a second-round NBA playoff series basketball game, Sunday, April, 30, 2017, in Boston.
John Wall #2 of the Washington Wizards takes a shot between Isaiah Thomas #4 and Kelly Olynyk #41 of the Boston Celtics during the first quarter of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals at TD Garden on April 30, 2017 in Boston.
Boston Celtics' Isaiah Thomas, left, defends against Washington Wizards' John Wall (2) during the first quarter of a second-round NBA playoff series basketball game, Sunday, April, 30, 2017, in Boston.
Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards drives against Avery Bradley #0 of the Boston Celtics during the first quarter of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals at TD Garden on April 30, 2017 in Boston.
John Wall #2 of the Washington Wizards drives against Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics during the first quarter of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at TD Garden on April 30, 2017 in Boston.
Markieff Morris #5 of the Washington Wizards grabs for his knee after colliding with Al Horford #42 of the Boston Celtics during the second quarter of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals at TD Garden on April 30, 2017 in Boston.
