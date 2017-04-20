NBA playoffs: Cavaliers vs. Pacers Game 3
LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers face Paul George and the Indiana Pacers in Game 3 of the first round of the NBA playoffs on Thursday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Cleveland leads the series, 2-0.
Indiana Pacers' Lance Stephenson reacts during the second half in Game 3 of the team's first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Indianapolis.
Lance Stephenson #6 of the Indiana Pacers reacts in the second quarter of Game Three of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on April 20, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James is defended by Indiana Pacers' Lance Stephenson during the first half in Game 3 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Indianapolis.
Myles Turner #33 of the Indiana Pacers reacts in the second quarter of Game Three of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on April 20, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue yells during the first half in Game 3 of the team's first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Indiana Pacers, Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Indianapolis.
Kevin Seraphin #1 of the Indiana Pacers drives to the basket against Channing Frye #8 of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first quarter of Game Three of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on April 20, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Monta Ellis #11 of the Indiana Pacers looks to pass the ball while defended by LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second quarter of Game Three of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on April 20, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Lance Stephenson #6 of the Indiana Pacers drives to the basket against Channing Frye #8 of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second quarter of Game Three of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on April 20, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Indiana Pacers' Paul George reacts after hitting a shot during the first half in Game 3 of the team's first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Indianapolis.
Paul George #13 of the Indiana Pacers drives to the basket while defended by LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first quarter of game three of the NBA playoffs at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on April 20, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Indiana Pacers coach Nate McMillan argues with referee Tony Brown (6) after McMillan was called for a technical foul during the second half in Game 3 of the team's first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Indianapolis.
Indiana Pacers' Paul George tries to drive past Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James during the second half in Game 3 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Indianapolis.
A Cleveland Cavaliers fans watches as the Cavaliers and the Indiana Pacers warm up for Game 3 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Indianapolis.
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James warms up before Game 3 of the team's first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Indiana Pacers, Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Indianapolis.
Indiana Pacers' Lance Stephenson grabs a rebound during the first half in Game 3 of the team's first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Indianapolis.
Indiana Pacers' Kevin Seraphin shoots over Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James during the first half in Game 3 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Indianapolis.
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James pauses before Game 3 of the team's first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Indiana Pacers, Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Indianapolis.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving, right, works against Indiana Pacers' Jeff Teague during the first half in Game 3 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Indianapolis.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Channing Frye dunks against Indiana Pacers' Kevin Seraphin during the first half in Game 3 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Indianapolis.
Cleveland Cavaliers' JR Smith shoots against Indiana Pacers' Paul George during the first half in Game 3 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Indianapolis.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson grabs a rebound above Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner, rear, during the first half in Game 3 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Indianapolis.
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James makes a pass as Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner defends during the first half in Game 3 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Indianapolis.
Indiana Pacers' CJ Miles is fouled by Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James as he goes up for a shot during the first half in Game 3 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Indianapolis.
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James keeps the ball from Indiana Pacers' Paul George during the first half in Game 3 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Indianapolis.
Indiana Pacers' Paul George is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson during the first half in Game 3 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Indianapolis.
Indiana Pacers' Lance Stephenson leaves the court after warming up for Game 3 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Indianapolis.
Indiana Pacers' Paul George shoots against Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James during the first half in Game 3 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Indianapolis.
