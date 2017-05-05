TORONTO — LeBron James scored 35 points, Kevin Love had 16 points and 13 rebounds, and the Cleveland Cavaliers pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat the Toronto Raptors 115-94 on Friday night and take a 3-0 lead in their second-round playoff series.

DeMar DeRozan scored 37 points and Jonas Valanciunas had 19 for the Raptors, who were without three-time All-Star Kyle Lowry. They trailed by only two after three quarters before the Cavaliers quickly blew open the game.

Game 4 is Sunday in Toronto.

(Credit: AP / Frank Gunn) (Credit: AP / Frank Gunn) Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (10) drives to the basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series in Toronto on Friday, May 5, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Frank Gunn) (Credit: AP / Frank Gunn) Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka (9) and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) watch the ball go out of bounds during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series in Toronto on Friday, May 5, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Fred Thornhill) (Credit: AP / Fred Thornhill) Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving drives to the basket past Toronto Raptors' Delon Wright during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series in Toronto on Friday, May 5, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Frank Gunn) (Credit: AP / Frank Gunn) Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (10) and Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) walk off the court after the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series in Toronto on Friday, May 5, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Frank Gunn) (Credit: AP / Frank Gunn) Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) slips on the floor as Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell (24) looks on during the second half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series in Toronto on Friday, May 5, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Frank Gunn) (Credit: AP / Frank Gunn) Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) shoots over Toronto Raptors forward Patrick Patterson (54) during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series in Toronto on Friday, May 5, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Fred Thornhill) (Credit: AP / Fred Thornhill) Cleveland Cavaliers LeBron James, center, drives to the basket against the Toronto Raptors during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series in Toronto on Friday, May 5, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Frank Gunn) (Credit: AP / Frank Gunn) Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) shoots as Toronto Raptors center Jonas Valanciunas (17) defends during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series in Toronto on Friday, May 5, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Fred Thornhill) (Credit: AP / Fred Thornhill) Toronto Raptors' Demar Derozan is fouled by Cleveland Cavaliers' JR Smith during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series in Toronto on Friday, May 5, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Frank Gunn) (Credit: AP / Frank Gunn) Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (10) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (13) during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series in Toronto on Friday, May 5, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Frank Gunn) (Credit: AP / Frank Gunn) Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) drives against Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell (24) during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series in Toronto on Friday, May 5, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Frank Gunn) (Credit: AP / Frank Gunn) Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) and Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell (24) battle for the ball during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series in Toronto on Friday, May 5, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Fred Thornhill) (Credit: AP / Fred Thornhill) Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, right, passes off the ball under the basket as Toronto Raptors guard Cory Joseph (6) looks on during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series in Toronto on Friday, May 5, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Frank Gunn) (Credit: AP / Frank Gunn) Toronto Raptors center Jonas Valanciunas (17) shoots between Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, left, and center Tristan Thompson (13) during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series in Toronto on Friday, May 5, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Frank Gunn) (Credit: AP / Frank Gunn) Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (10) has his shot blocked by Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) as Cavaliers guard JR Smith (5) and Raptors forward Serge Ibaka (9) defend during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series in Toronto on Friday, May 5, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Frank Gunn) (Credit: AP / Frank Gunn) Toronto Raptors center Jonas Valanciunas (17) shoots over Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love, left, during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series in Toronto on Friday, May 5, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Frank Gunn) (Credit: AP / Frank Gunn) Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan, left, drives past Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (13) during the second half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series in Toronto on Friday, May 5, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Fred Thornhill) (Credit: AP / Fred Thornhill) Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, center, drives to the basket between Toronto Raptors' Norman Powell, left, and Patrick Patterson during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series in Toronto on Friday, May 5, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Frank Gunn) (Credit: AP / Frank Gunn) Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan, right, is fouled by Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (13) on his way to the basket during the second half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series in Toronto on Friday, May 5, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Frank Gunn) (Credit: AP / Frank Gunn) Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) drives to the basket past Toronto Raptors center Jonas Valanciunas (17), Raptors forward PJ Tucker (2) and Raptors guard Cory Joseph (6) during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series in Toronto on Friday, May 5, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Frank Gunn) (Credit: AP / Frank Gunn) Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (10) shoots over Cleveland Cavaliers forward Channing Frye (8) during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series in Toronto on Friday, May 5, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Frank Gunn) (Credit: AP / Frank Gunn) Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka (9) dunks as Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith (5) and center Tristan Thompson (13) look on during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series in Toronto on Friday, May 5, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Fred Thornhill) (Credit: AP / Fred Thornhill) Toronto Raptors' Serge Ibaka dunks against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series in Toronto on Friday, May 5, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Frank Gunn) (Credit: AP / Frank Gunn) Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) protects the ball from Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell (24) during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series in Toronto on Friday, May 5, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Frank Gunn) (Credit: AP / Frank Gunn) Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell (24) falls to the floor after leaving with an injury during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Toronto on Friday, May 5, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Frank Gunn) (Credit: AP / Frank Gunn) Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell (24) dunks as Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert (4) and forward LeBron James (23) look on during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series in Toronto on Friday, May 5, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Frank Gunn) (Credit: AP / Frank Gunn) Toronto Raptors guard Cory Joseph (6) loses the ball as he bumps into Cleveland Cavaliers centre Tristan Thompson (13) as Raptors forward Serge Ibaka (9) and Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) look on during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series in Toronto on Friday, May 5, 2017.