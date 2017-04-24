Celebrities at the NBA Playoffs
The NBA Playoffs always bring out the rich and famous. Here are snapshots of celebs courtside.
J.J. Watt of the Houston Texans and girlfriend Kealia Ohai courtside during Game One of the first round of the Western Conference 2017 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on April 16, 2017 in Houston, Texas.
Billy Crystal watches the game between the Utah Jazz and the LA Clippers during the first half in Game Two of the Western Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Staples Center on April 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers attends Game Three of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Toronto Raptors during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at the BMO Harris Bradley Center on April 20, 2017 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
