NBA playoffs: Celtics vs. Bulls Game 3
The Boston Celtics face the Chicago Bulls in Game 3 of the first round of the NBA playoffs on Friday at United Center in Chicago.
Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics encourages his teammates against the Chicago Bulls during Game Three of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at the United Center on April 21, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois.
Chicago Bulls' Dwyane Wade (3) and Boston Celtics' Terry Rozier battle for a loose ball during the first quarter of Game 3 of a first-round NBA playoff basketball series in Chicago, Friday, April 21, 2017.
Chicago Bulls' Jimmy Butler, center, drives to the basket past Boston Celtics' Avery Bradley, left, and Al Horford during the first quarter of a first-round NBA playoff basketball game in Chicago, Friday, April 21, 2017.
Chicago Bulls' Dwyane Wade (3) shoots over Boston Celtics' Al Horford during the first quarter of Game 3 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series in Chicago, Friday, April 21, 2017.
Jimmy Butler #21 of the Chicago Bulls drives between Avery Bradley #0 and Al Horford #42 of the Boston Celtics during Game Three of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at the United Center on April 21, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois.
Dwyane Wade #3 of the Chicago Bulls drives to the basket against the Boston Celtics during Game Three of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at the United Center on April 21, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois.
Robin Lopez #8 of the Chicago Bulls moves against Al Horford #42 of the Boston Celtics during Game Three of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at the United Center on April 21, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois.
Chicago Bulls' Rajon Rondo, left, with his right thumb in a cast, talks with Nikola Mirotic before Game 3 of the team's NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics in Chicago, Friday, April 21, 2017, in Chicago.
