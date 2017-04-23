Subscribe
    Eastern Conference quarterfinals Game 4: Celtics vs. Bulls

    sports@newsday.com

    The Chicago Bulls host the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals Sunday at United Center.

    Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics misses
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Daniel)

    Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics misses a pass in front of Jimmy Butler #21 of the Chicago Bulls during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at the United Center on April 23, 2017 in Chicago.

    Actress Gabrielle Union cheers for her husband Chicago
    (Credit: AP / Charles Rex Arbogast)

    Actress Gabrielle Union cheers for her husband Chicago Bulls' Dwyane Wade during the first half in Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics in Chicago, Sunday, April 23, 2017.

    Chicago Bulls' Jimmy Butler (21) listens to injured
    (Credit: AP / Charles Rex Arbogast)

    Chicago Bulls' Jimmy Butler (21) listens to injured teammate Rajon Rondo on the bench during the first half in Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics in Chicago, Sunday, April 23, 2017.

    Boston Celtics' Isaiah Thomas (4) dribbles through the
    (Credit: AP / Charles Rex Arbogast)

    Boston Celtics' Isaiah Thomas (4) dribbles through the Chicago Bulls defense of Cristiano Felicio (6) Isaiah Canaan (0) Bobby Portis (5) and Paul Zipser during the first half in Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Chicago, Sunday, April 23, 2017.

    Chicago Bulls fans kiss while taking a photo
    (Credit: AP / Charles Rex Arbogast)

    Chicago Bulls fans kiss while taking a photo before Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series between the Bulls and the Boston Celtics in Chicago, Sunday, April 23, 2017.

    Boston Celtics' Isaiah Thomas (4) dribbles through the
    (Credit: AP / Charles Rex Arbogast)

    Boston Celtics' Isaiah Thomas (4) dribbles through the Chicago Bulls defense of Isaiah Canaan (0) Bobby Portis (5) and Paul Zipser during the first half in Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Chicago, Sunday, April 23, 2017.

    Boston Celtics' Avery Bradley, center, drives between Chicago
    (Credit: AP / Charles Rex Arbogast)

    Boston Celtics' Avery Bradley, center, drives between Chicago Bulls' Robin Lopez, left, and Jimmy Butler during the first half in Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Chicago, Sunday, April 23, 2017.

