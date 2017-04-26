Eastern Conference quarterfinals Game 5: Bulls vs. Celtics
The Boston Celtics host the Chicago Bulls in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals Wednesday at TD Garden.
Cristiano Felicio #6 of the Chicago Bulls defends a shot from Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics during the first quarter of Game 5 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals at TD Garden on April 26, 2017 in Boston.
From left, Avery Bradley #0, Terry Rozier #12, James Young #13, and Marcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics celebrate with teammates before the start of Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals against the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden on April 26, 2017 in Boston.
Jimmy Butler #21 of the Chicago Bulls is announced before the start of Game 5 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on April 26, 2017 in Boston.
Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics defends Isaiah Canaan #0 of the Chicago Bulls during the first quarter of Game 5 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals at TD Garden on April 26, 2017 in Boston.
Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics defends Jimmy Butler #21 of the Chicago Bulls during the first quarter of Game 5 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals at TD Garden on April 26, 2017 in Boston.
Chicago Bulls guard Rajon Rondo cheers on teammates from the bench during the first quarter of Game 5 of the team's NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics in Boston, Wednesday, April 26, 2017.
Marcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics celebrates after hitting a three-point shot against the Chicago Bulls during the first quarter of Game 5 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals at TD Garden on April 26, 2017 in Boston.
Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez (8) fouls Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas, center, who was covering forward Jimmy Butler (21) during the first quarter in Game 5 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series in Boston, Wednesday, April 26, 2017.
Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics defends Jimmy Butler #21 of the Chicago Bulls during the first quarter of Game 5 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals at TD Garden on April 26, 2017 in Boston.
Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade (3) takes a shot after eluding Boston Celtics forward Jae Crowder (99) during the first quarter of Game 5 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, in Boston, Wednesday, April 26, 2017.
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) drive to the basket against Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade during the first quarter of a first-round NBA playoff basketball game in Boston, Wednesday, April 26, 2017.
Chicago Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic (44) is fouled by Boston Celtics forward Gerald Green (30) on a drive to the basket during the first quarter of a first-round NBA playoff basketball game in Boston, Wednesday, April 26, 2017.
Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez (8) hooks a shot over Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) during the first quarter of a first-round NBA playoff basketball game in Boston, Wednesday, April 26, 2017.
