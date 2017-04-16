Eastern Conference quarterfinals Game 1: Bulls vs. Celtics
BOSTON — Jimmy Butler had 30 points and nine rebounds and the Chicago Bulls outlasted Boston 106-102 in Game 1 on Sunday on an emotional night for grieving Celtics star Isaiah Thomas.
Playing a day after 22-year-old sister Chyna Thomas was killed in a car accident in their home state of Washington, Thomas led the top-seeded Celtics with 33 points.
Butler scored 23 points in the second half. Bobby Portis finished with 19 for the Bulls.
Al Horford had 19 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for Boston. Game 2 in the first-round series is Tuesday night in Boston.
Boston Celtics' Isaiah Thomas (4) loses control of the ball to Chicago Bulls' Cristiano Felicio (6) during the second quarter of a first-round NBA playoff basketball game, Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Boston.
Avery Bradley #0 of the Boston Celtics hugs Isaiah Thomas #4 during the first quarter of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals against the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden on April 16, 2017 in Boston.
Chicago Bulls' Jerian Grant (2) goes up to shoot against Boston Celtics' Kelly Olynyk during the second quarter of a first-round NBA playoff basketball game, Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Boston.
Chicago Bulls' Rajon Rondo, behind, and Nikola Mirotic, right, defend against Boston Celtics' Isaiah Thomas (4) during the third quarter of a first-round NBA playoff basketball game, Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Boston.
Avery Bradley #0 of the Boston Celtics celebrates after hitting a three-pointer against the Chicago Bulls during the first quarter of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals against the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden on April 16, 2017 in Boston.
Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics disputes a call against Amir Johnson #90 during the first quarter of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals against the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden on April 16, 2017 in Boston.
Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics drives against Robin Lopez #8 of the Chicago Bulls during the second quarter of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals at TD Garden on April 16, 2017 in Boston.
Jerian Grant #2 of the Chicago Bulls takes a shot against Kelly Olynyk #41 of the Boston Celtics during the second quarter of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals against the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden on April 16, 2017 in Boston.
Chicago Bulls' Rajon Rondo (9) goes up to shoot in front of teammate Bobby Portis and Boston Celtics' Kelly Olynyk (41) during the second quarter of a first-round NBA playoff basketball game Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Boston.
Boston Celtics' Isaiah Thomas (4) defends against Chicago Bulls' Rajon Rondo during the second quarter of a first-round NBA playoff basketball game, Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Boston.
Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics ties his shoes, with messages dedicated to his late sister Chyna Thomas who was killed in a car accident April 15, 2017, during the first quarter of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals against the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden on April 16, 2017 in Boston.
Boston Celtics' Isaiah Thomas, center, and teammates bow their heads during a moment of silence for Thomas' sister Chyna before a first-round NBA playoff basketball game against the Chicago Bulls Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Boston.
Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics looks on during warm ups before Game 1 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals against the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden on April 16, 2017 in Boston.
Kelly Olynyk #41 of the Boston Celtics defends a shot from Jerian Grant #2 of the Chicago Bulls during the first quarter of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals at TD Garden on April 16, 2017 in Boston.
Robin Lopez #8 of the Chicago Bulls dunks over Kelly Olynyk #41 of the Boston Celtics during the first quarter of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals at TD Garden on April 16, 2017 in Boston.
Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics looks on during warm ups before Game 1 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals against the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden on April 16, 2017 in Boston.
Rajon Rondo #9 of the Chicago Bulls takes a shot against Amir Johnson #90 of the Boston Celtics during the first quarter of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals at TD Garden on April 16, 2017 in Boston.
Boston Celtics' Avery Bradley (0) battles Chicago Bulls' Jimmy Butler for a rebound during the second quarter of a first-round NBA playoff basketball game, Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Boston.
Chicago Bulls' Rajon Rondo (9) goes up to shoot in front of Boston Celtics' Kelly Olynyk (41) during the first quarter of a first-round NBA playoff basketball game Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Boston.
Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics looks on during warm ups before Game 1 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals against the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden on April 16, 2017 in Boston.
Avery Bradley #0 of the Boston Celtics celebrates after hitting a three point shot against the Chicago Bulls during the first quarter of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals at TD Garden on April 16, 2017 in Boston.
Boston Celtics' Isaiah Thomas (4) battles Chicago Bulls' Robin Lopez (8) for a rebound during the first half of a first-round NBA playoff basketball game, Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Boston.
Jimmy Butler #21 of the Chicago Bulls takes a shot against Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics during the first quarter of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals at TD Garden on April 16, 2017 in Boston.
Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics looks on during the first quarter of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals against the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden on April 16, 2017 in Boston.
