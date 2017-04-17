CLEVELAND -- Kyrie Irving scored 37 points, Kevin Love added 27 and the Cleveland Cavaliers avoided another fourth-quarter collapse in Game 2, beating the Indiana Pacers 117-111 on Monday night to take a 2-0 lead in their first-round Eastern Conference series.

The Cavs nearly blew an 18-point lead in the fourth as the Pacers got within four before Cleveland closed it out at the line. LeBron James added 10 rebounds and seven assists but had eight of Cleveland’s 19 turnovers.

Paul George scored 32 and Jeff Teague 23 for Indiana, which showed more fight, but now has a steep hill to climb to get back in the series. Cleveland is 12-0 when starting 2-0 in the postseason.

(Credit: AP / Tony Dejak) (Credit: AP / Tony Dejak) Indiana Pacers' C.J. Miles (0) fouls Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) in the second half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Monday, April 17, 2017, in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 117-111.

(Credit: AP / Tony Dejak) (Credit: AP / Tony Dejak) Indiana Pacers' Paul George, right, reaches in against Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James in the second half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Monday, April 17, 2017, in Cleveland.

(Credit: TNS / Leah Klafczynski) (Credit: TNS / Leah Klafczynski) Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyle Korver gets caught up in a play with Indiana Pacers center Kevin Seraphin during the first quarter in Game 2 of an Eastern Conference playoff game on Monday, April 17, 2017, at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal/TNS)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: TNS / Leah Klafczynski) (Credit: TNS / Leah Klafczynski) Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James gets caught up in a play with Indiana Pacers forward Thaddeus Young during the first quarter in Game 2 of an Eastern Conference playoff game on Monday, April 17, 2017, at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal/TNS)

(Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) (Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) CLEVELAND, OH - APRIL 17: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers drives around Jeff Teague #44 of the Indiana Pacers during the first half in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena on April 17, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

(Credit: AP / Tony Dejak) (Credit: AP / Tony Dejak) Indiana Pacers' Lance Stephenson (6) drives past Cleveland Cavaliers' Richard Jefferson (24) in the first half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Monday, April 17, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

(Credit: TNS / Leah Klafczynski) (Credit: TNS / Leah Klafczynski) Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James is guarded by Indiana Pacers guard Jeff Teague, center, and Indiana Pacers guard Monta Ellis, left, during the first quarter in Game 2 of an Eastern Conference playoff game on Monday, April 17, 2017, at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal/TNS)

(Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) (Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) CLEVELAND, OH - APRIL 17: The Cleveland Cavaliers are introduced prior to Game Two of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals against the Indiana Pacers during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena on April 17, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: TNS / Leah Klafczynski) (Credit: TNS / Leah Klafczynski) Cleveland Cavaliers fans hold up signs to try and distract Indiana Pacers forward Paul George while shooting foul shots during the second quarter in Game 2 of an Eastern Conference playoff game on Monday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal/TNS)

(Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) (Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) CLEVELAND, OH - APRIL 17: Paul George #13 of the Indiana Pacers dunks over Tristan Thompson #13 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena on April 17, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) (Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) CLEVELAND, OH - APRIL 17: Kyrie Irving #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks to drive around Jeff Teague #44 of the Indiana Pacers during the first half in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena on April 17, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) (Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) CLEVELAND, OH - APRIL 17: Thaddeus Young #21 of the Indiana Pacers tries to get a shot off over Kyrie Irving #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena on April 17, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

(Credit: TNS / Leah Klafczynski) (Credit: TNS / Leah Klafczynski) Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving is short in defending Indiana Pacers forward Paul George's three-pointer during the first quarter in Game 2 of an Eastern Conference playoff game on Monday, April 17, 2017, at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal/TNS)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: AP / Tony Dejak) (Credit: AP / Tony Dejak) Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving, right, drives to the basket against Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner in the first half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Monday, April 17, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

(Credit: AP / Tony Dejak) (Credit: AP / Tony Dejak) Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love (0) shoots over Indiana Pacers' Thaddeus Young (21) in the first half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Monday, April 17, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

(Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) (Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) CLEVELAND, OH - APRIL 17: Paul George #13 of the Indiana Pacers goes in for a first half dunk in front of Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena on April 17, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) (Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) CLEVELAND, OH - APRIL 17: Monta Ellis #11 of the Indiana Pacers has his shot blocked by Tristan Thompson #13 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena on April 17, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

(Credit: AP / Tony Dejak) (Credit: AP / Tony Dejak) Indiana Pacers' Glenn Robinson III (40) drives past Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyle Korver (26) in the first half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Monday, April 17, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

(Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) (Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) CLEVELAND, OH - APRIL 17: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers passes around Monta Ellis #11 of the Indiana Pacers during the first half in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena on April 17, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

(Credit: TNS / Leah Klafczynski) (Credit: TNS / Leah Klafczynski) Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James is guarded by Indiana Pacers forward Paul George during the second quarter in Game 2 of an Eastern Conference playoff game on Monday, April 17, 2017, at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal/TNS)

(Credit: AP / Tony Dejak) (Credit: AP / Tony Dejak) Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James catches a pass against Indiana Pacers' Lance Stephenson, left, and Monta Ellis, right, in the first half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Monday, April 17, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

(Credit: TNS / Leah Klafczynski) (Credit: TNS / Leah Klafczynski) Cleveland Cavaliers forward Channing Frye sinks a three-pointer against Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner during the second quarter in Game 2 of an Eastern Conference playoff game on Monday, April 17, 2017, at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

(Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) (Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) CLEVELAND, OH - APRIL 17: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers tries to control the ball in front of Thaddeus Young #21 of the Indiana Pacers during the first half in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena on April 17, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

(Credit: TNS / Leah Klafczynski) (Credit: TNS / Leah Klafczynski) Indiana Pacers guard Jeff Teague is blocked by Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving during the first quarter in Game 2 of an Eastern Conference playoff game on Monday, April 17, 2017, at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal/TNS)

(Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) (Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) CLEVELAND, OH - APRIL 17: Lance Stephenson #6 of the Indiana Pacers takes a shot over Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena on April 17, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) (Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) CLEVELAND, OH - APRIL 17: Myles Turner #33 of the Indiana Pacers gets off a shot in front of LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena on April 17, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

(Credit: TNS / Leah Klafczynski) (Credit: TNS / Leah Klafczynski) Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner reacts to a foul called against him during the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2 of an Eastern Conference playoff game on Monday, April 17, 2017, at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal/TNS)

(Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) (Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) CLEVELAND, OH - APRIL 17: Deron Williams #31 of the Cleveland Cavaliers drives around Lance Stephenson #6 of the Indiana Pacers during the first half in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena on April 17, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) (Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) CLEVELAND, OH - APRIL 17: Thaddeus Young #21 of the Indiana Pacers tries to get to the basket past LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena on April 17, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) (Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) CLEVELAND, OH - APRIL 17: Paul George #13 of the Indiana Pacers dunks next to Tristan Thompson #13 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena on April 17, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

(Credit: AP / Tony Dejak) (Credit: AP / Tony Dejak) Cleveland Cavaliers' J.R. Smith (5) passes against Indiana Pacers' Jeff Teague (44) in the first half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Monday, April 17, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

(Credit: TNS / Leah Klafczynski) (Credit: TNS / Leah Klafczynski) Indiana Pacers forward Paul George comes off a dunk against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first quarter in Game 2 of an Eastern Conference playoff game on Monday, April 17, 2017, at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal/TNS)

(Credit: AP / Tony Dejak) (Credit: AP / Tony Dejak) Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving, right, drives to the basket against Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner (33) in the first half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Monday, April 17, 2017, in Cleveland.