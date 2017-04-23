INDIANAPOLIS — LeBron James made a 3-pointer with 68 seconds left Sunday and the Cleveland Cavaliers hung on for a 106-102 series-clinching victory at Indiana.

James finished with 33 points and 10 rebounds as he became the first player under the current playoff format to win 21 straight first-round games. He also set a league record with his 10th career playoff sweep.

It sure wasn't easy. After taking a 96-83 lead with 9:29 to go, the Cavs found themselves in a 102-100 deficit with 1:31 left.

But James answered with the go-ahead 3-pointer and Cleveland sealed the win on James' free throw with 1 second left.

(Credit: Getty Images / Joe Robbins) (Credit: Getty Images / Joe Robbins) Myles Turner #33 of the Indiana Pacers drives for a basket against LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first half of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on April 23, 2017 in Indianapolis.

(Credit: AP / Darron Cummings) (Credit: AP / Darron Cummings) Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, left, goes to the basket against Indiana Pacers' Paul George during the first half in Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, April 23, 2017, in Indianapolis.

(Credit: AP / Darron Cummings) (Credit: AP / Darron Cummings) Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue calls a play during the first half in Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Indiana Pacers, Sunday, April 23, 2017, in Indianapolis.

(Credit: Getty Images / Joe Robbins) (Credit: Getty Images / Joe Robbins) Jeff Teague #44 of the Indiana Pacers drives to the basket against Kyrie Irving #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first half of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on April 23, 2017 in Indianapolis.

(Credit: AP / Darron Cummings) (Credit: AP / Darron Cummings) Indiana Pacers head coach Nate McMillan calls a play during the second half in Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Sunday, April 23, 2017, in Indianapolis. Cleveland defeated Indiana 106-102 and won the series 4-0.

(Credit: Getty Images / Joe Robbins) (Credit: Getty Images / Joe Robbins) Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers defends against Paul George #13 of the Indiana Pacers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on April 23, 2017 in Indianapolis.

(Credit: Getty Images / Joe Robbins) (Credit: Getty Images / Joe Robbins) LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts from the bench against the Indiana Pacers in the second half of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on April 23, 2017 in Indianapolis.

(Credit: AP / Darron Cummings) (Credit: AP / Darron Cummings) Indiana Pacers' Lance Stephenson warms-up for Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Sunday, April 23, 2017, in Indianapolis.

(Credit: AP / Darron Cummings) (Credit: AP / Darron Cummings) Indiana Pacers fans watch as the Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers warm-up for Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, April 23, 2017, in Indianapolis.

(Credit: AP / Darron Cummings) (Credit: AP / Darron Cummings) Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, right, and Kyrie Irving celebrate after Cleveland defeated the Indiana Pacers 106-102 to win Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, April 23, 2017, in Indianapolis. Cleveland won the series 4-0.

(Credit: AP / Darron Cummings) (Credit: AP / Darron Cummings) Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James instructs teammates during the first half in Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Indiana Pacers, Sunday, April 23, 2017, in Indianapolis.

(Credit: Getty Images / Joe Robbins) (Credit: Getty Images / Joe Robbins) Myles Turner #33 and Thaddeus Young #21 of the Indiana Pacers react in the closing seconds against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on April 23, 2017 in Indianapolis.

(Credit: AP / Darron Cummings) (Credit: AP / Darron Cummings) Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love is defended by Indiana Pacers' Thaddeus Young during the second half in Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, April 23, 2017, in Indianapolis. Cleveland defeated Indiana 106-102 and won the series 4-0.

(Credit: Getty Images / Joe Robbins) (Credit: Getty Images / Joe Robbins) JR Smith #5 of the Cleveland Cavaliers defends against Paul George #13 of the Indiana Pacers in the first half of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on April 23, 2017 in Indianapolis.

(Credit: AP / Darron Cummings) (Credit: AP / Darron Cummings) Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) shoots against Indiana Pacers' Thaddeus Young during the first half in Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, April 23, 2017, in Indianapolis.

(Credit: AP / Darron Cummings) (Credit: AP / Darron Cummings) Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving makes a pass while being defended by Indiana Pacers' Thaddeus Young during the second half in Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, April 23, 2017, in Indianapolis. Cleveland defeated Indiana 106-102 and won the series 4-0.

(Credit: AP / Darron Cummings) (Credit: AP / Darron Cummings) Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James and JR Smith celebrate in the closing seconds in Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Indiana Pacers, Sunday, April 23, 2017, in Indianapolis. Cleveland defeated Indiana 106-102 and won the series 4-0.

(Credit: AP / Darron Cummings) (Credit: AP / Darron Cummings) Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James reacts after hitting a free throw in the closing seconds in Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Indiana Pacers, Sunday, April 23, 2017, in Indianapolis. Cleveland defeated Indiana 106-102 and won the series 4-0.

(Credit: Getty Images / Joe Robbins) (Credit: Getty Images / Joe Robbins) Paul George #13 and Myles Turner #33 of the Indiana Pacers react in the second half of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on April 23, 2017 in Indianapolis.

(Credit: Getty Images / Joe Robbins) (Credit: Getty Images / Joe Robbins) LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts after being hit in the face in the first half of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals against the Indiana Pacers during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on April 23, 2017 in Indianapolis.

(Credit: AP / Darron Cummings) (Credit: AP / Darron Cummings) Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James is defended by Indiana Pacers' Paul George during the second half in Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, April 23, 2017, in Indianapolis. Cleveland defeated Indiana 106-102 and won the series 4-0.

(Credit: AP / Darron Cummings) (Credit: AP / Darron Cummings) Indiana Pacers' Lance Stephenson reacts after hitting a basket during the first half in Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Sunday, April 23, 2017, in Indianapolis.

(Credit: Getty Images / Joe Robbins) (Credit: Getty Images / Joe Robbins) LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts after a basket and foul against the Indiana Pacers in the second half of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on April 23, 2017 in Indianapolis.

(Credit: AP / Darron Cummings) (Credit: AP / Darron Cummings) A Cleveland Cavaliers fan watches as the Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers warm-up for Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, April 23, 2017, in Indianapolis.

(Credit: AP / Darron Cummings) (Credit: AP / Darron Cummings) Indiana Pacers' Monta Ellis, right, and Cleveland Cavaliers' Deron Williams battle for a rebound during the first half in Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, April 23, 2017, in Indianapolis.

(Credit: AP / Darron Cummings) (Credit: AP / Darron Cummings) Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving, front left, goes to the basket against Indiana Pacers' Jeff Teague during the first half in Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, April 23, 2017, in Indianapolis.

(Credit: AP / Darron Cummings) (Credit: AP / Darron Cummings) Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) shootsagainst Indiana Pacers' Kevin Seraphin and Paul George (13) during the first half in Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, April 23, 2017, in Indianapolis.

(Credit: Getty Images / Joe Robbins) (Credit: Getty Images / Joe Robbins) Lance Stephenson #6 of the Indiana Pacers reacts after being called for an offensive foul against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first half of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on April 23, 2017 in Indianapolis.

(Credit: AP / Darron Cummings) (Credit: AP / Darron Cummings) Indiana Pacers' Thaddeus Young, left, grabs a rebound against Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson during the first half in Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, April 23, 2017, in Indianapolis.