Eastern Conference quarterfinals Game 4: Cavaliers vs. Pacers
INDIANAPOLIS — LeBron James made a 3-pointer with 68 seconds left Sunday and the Cleveland Cavaliers hung on for a 106-102 series-clinching victory at Indiana.
James finished with 33 points and 10 rebounds as he became the first player under the current playoff format to win 21 straight first-round games. He also set a league record with his 10th career playoff sweep.
It sure wasn't easy. After taking a 96-83 lead with 9:29 to go, the Cavs found themselves in a 102-100 deficit with 1:31 left.
But James answered with the go-ahead 3-pointer and Cleveland sealed the win on James' free throw with 1 second left.
Myles Turner #33 of the Indiana Pacers drives for a basket against LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first half of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on April 23, 2017 in Indianapolis.
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, left, goes to the basket against Indiana Pacers' Paul George during the first half in Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, April 23, 2017, in Indianapolis.
Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue calls a play during the first half in Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Indiana Pacers, Sunday, April 23, 2017, in Indianapolis.
Jeff Teague #44 of the Indiana Pacers drives to the basket against Kyrie Irving #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first half of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on April 23, 2017 in Indianapolis.
Indiana Pacers head coach Nate McMillan calls a play during the second half in Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Sunday, April 23, 2017, in Indianapolis. Cleveland defeated Indiana 106-102 and won the series 4-0.
Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers defends against Paul George #13 of the Indiana Pacers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on April 23, 2017 in Indianapolis.
LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts from the bench against the Indiana Pacers in the second half of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on April 23, 2017 in Indianapolis.
Indiana Pacers' Lance Stephenson warms-up for Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Sunday, April 23, 2017, in Indianapolis.
Indiana Pacers fans watch as the Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers warm-up for Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, April 23, 2017, in Indianapolis.
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, right, and Kyrie Irving celebrate after Cleveland defeated the Indiana Pacers 106-102 to win Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, April 23, 2017, in Indianapolis. Cleveland won the series 4-0.
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James instructs teammates during the first half in Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Indiana Pacers, Sunday, April 23, 2017, in Indianapolis.
Myles Turner #33 and Thaddeus Young #21 of the Indiana Pacers react in the closing seconds against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on April 23, 2017 in Indianapolis.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love is defended by Indiana Pacers' Thaddeus Young during the second half in Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, April 23, 2017, in Indianapolis. Cleveland defeated Indiana 106-102 and won the series 4-0.
JR Smith #5 of the Cleveland Cavaliers defends against Paul George #13 of the Indiana Pacers in the first half of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on April 23, 2017 in Indianapolis.
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) shoots against Indiana Pacers' Thaddeus Young during the first half in Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, April 23, 2017, in Indianapolis.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving makes a pass while being defended by Indiana Pacers' Thaddeus Young during the second half in Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, April 23, 2017, in Indianapolis. Cleveland defeated Indiana 106-102 and won the series 4-0.
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James and JR Smith celebrate in the closing seconds in Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Indiana Pacers, Sunday, April 23, 2017, in Indianapolis. Cleveland defeated Indiana 106-102 and won the series 4-0.
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James reacts after hitting a free throw in the closing seconds in Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Indiana Pacers, Sunday, April 23, 2017, in Indianapolis. Cleveland defeated Indiana 106-102 and won the series 4-0.
Paul George #13 and Myles Turner #33 of the Indiana Pacers react in the second half of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on April 23, 2017 in Indianapolis.
LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts after being hit in the face in the first half of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals against the Indiana Pacers during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on April 23, 2017 in Indianapolis.
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James is defended by Indiana Pacers' Paul George during the second half in Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, April 23, 2017, in Indianapolis. Cleveland defeated Indiana 106-102 and won the series 4-0.
Indiana Pacers' Lance Stephenson reacts after hitting a basket during the first half in Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Sunday, April 23, 2017, in Indianapolis.
LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts after a basket and foul against the Indiana Pacers in the second half of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on April 23, 2017 in Indianapolis.
A Cleveland Cavaliers fan watches as the Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers warm-up for Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, April 23, 2017, in Indianapolis.
Indiana Pacers' Monta Ellis, right, and Cleveland Cavaliers' Deron Williams battle for a rebound during the first half in Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, April 23, 2017, in Indianapolis.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving, front left, goes to the basket against Indiana Pacers' Jeff Teague during the first half in Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, April 23, 2017, in Indianapolis.
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) shootsagainst Indiana Pacers' Kevin Seraphin and Paul George (13) during the first half in Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, April 23, 2017, in Indianapolis.
Lance Stephenson #6 of the Indiana Pacers reacts after being called for an offensive foul against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first half of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on April 23, 2017 in Indianapolis.
Indiana Pacers' Thaddeus Young, left, grabs a rebound against Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson during the first half in Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, April 23, 2017, in Indianapolis.
JR Smith #5 and Iman Shumpert #4 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts in the closing seconds against the Indiana Pacers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on April 23, 2017 in Indianapolis.
