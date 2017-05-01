CLEVELAND — LeBron James considered swigging a beer while scoring 35 points, Kyrie Irving added 24 and the Cleveland Cavaliers picked up where they left off following a long layoff and throttled the Toronto Raptors 116-105 on Monday night in the opener of their Eastern Conference semifinal.

The Cavs hadn't played since April 23, when they completed a four-game sweep of Indiana. But the defending champions didn't show signs of rust and were well-prepared to face the revenge-seeking Raptors, who lost to Cleveland in last year's conference finals.

Toronto dropped to 1-12 in playoff openers.

Game 2 is Wednesday night.

Kyle Lowry scored 20 and DeMar DeRozan 19 for the Raptors, who were within seven in the third quarter before James dropped a 3-pointer, converted a three-point play, drained another 3 and then considered washing down a brew.

(Credit: AP / Tony Dejak) (Credit: AP / Tony Dejak) Toronto Raptors' P.J. Tucker, right, puts the stop on Cleveland Cavaliers' J.R. Smith in the first half in Game 1 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Monday, May 1, 2017, in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 116-105.

(Credit: Getty Images / Jason Miller) (Credit: Getty Images / Jason Miller) Tristan Thompson #13 of the Cleveland Cavaliers tries to block Patrick Patterson #54 of the Toronto Raptors during the second half of Game One of the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals at Quicken Loans Arena on May 1, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Raptors 116-105.

(Credit: AP / Tony Dejak) (Credit: AP / Tony Dejak) Toronto Raptors' DeMar DeRozan looks up in the second half in Game 1 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Monday, May 1, 2017, in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 116-105.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Getty Images / Jason Miller) (Credit: Getty Images / Jason Miller) The scoreboard after the end of the game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Toronto Raptors during Game One of the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals at Quicken Loans Arena on May 1, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Raptors 116-105.

(Credit: AP / Tony Dejak) (Credit: AP / Tony Dejak) Toronto Raptors' DeMar DeRozan, right, shoots over Cleveland Cavaliers' J.R. Smith in the first half in Game 1 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Monday, May 1, 2017, in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 116-105.

(Credit: Getty Images / Jason Miller) (Credit: Getty Images / Jason Miller) LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers dunks during the second half of Game One of the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals against the Toronto Raptors at Quicken Loans Arena on May 1, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Raptors 116-105.

(Credit: EPA / DAVID MAXWELL) (Credit: EPA / DAVID MAXWELL) Cleveland Cavaliers forward Channing Frye (L) is defended by Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (R) during the first half of their NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals game one at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, 01 May 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images / Jason Miller) (Credit: Getty Images / Jason Miller) CLEVELAND, OH - MAY 1: Tyronn Lue of the Cleveland Cavaliers yells to his players during the first half of Game One of the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals against the Toronto Raptors at Quicken Loans Arena on May 1, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: AP / Tony Dejak) (Credit: AP / Tony Dejak) Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving (2) shoots over Toronto Raptors' Kyle Lowry (7) in the first half in Game 1 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Monday, May 1, 2017, in Cleveland.

(Credit: Getty Images / Jason Miller) (Credit: Getty Images / Jason Miller) CLEVELAND, OH - MAY 1: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers leads his teammates in the huddle prior to the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals against the Toronto Raptors at Quicken Loans Arena on May 1, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio.

(Credit: EPA / DAVID MAXWELL) (Credit: EPA / DAVID MAXWELL) Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert (C) elevates for a dunk as (L-R) Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson of Canada, Toronto Raptors forward Patrick Patterson, Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka of Congo, Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan, and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Channing Frye look on during the first half of their NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals game one at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, 01 May 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images / Jason Miller) (Credit: Getty Images / Jason Miller) T-shirts fill the stands prior to the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals game one between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Toronto Raptors at Quicken Loans Arena on May 1, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio.

(Credit: Getty Images / Jason Miller) (Credit: Getty Images / Jason Miller) Patrick Patterson #54 of the Toronto Raptors leads his teammates in a huddle prior to the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals game one against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena on May 1, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: EPA / DAVID MAXWELL) (Credit: EPA / DAVID MAXWELL) Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (L) dribbles the ball up court as Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (R) trails the play during the first half of their NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals game one at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, 01 May 2017.

(Credit: EPA / DAVID MAXWELL) (Credit: EPA / DAVID MAXWELL) Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (R) defends against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (L) during the first half of their NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals game one at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, 01 May 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images / Jason Miller) (Credit: Getty Images / Jason Miller) CLEVELAND, OH - MAY 1: Jonas Valanciunas #17 of the Toronto Raptors tries to block Tristan Thompson #13 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of Game One of the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals at Quicken Loans Arena on May 1, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio.

(Credit: Getty Images / Jason Miller) (Credit: Getty Images / Jason Miller) CLEVELAND, OH - MAY 1: Jonas Valanciunas #17 of the Toronto Raptors posts up against Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of Game One of the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals at Quicken Loans Arena on May 1, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio.

(Credit: Getty Images / Jason Miller) (Credit: Getty Images / Jason Miller) CLEVELAND, OH - MAY 1: Dwane Casey of the Toronto Raptors yells to his players during the first half of Game One of the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena on May 1, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio.

(Credit: EPA / DAVID MAXWELL) (Credit: EPA / DAVID MAXWELL) Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (C) goes to the basket against Toronto Raptors forward PJ Tucker (L) as Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell (R) looks on during the first half of their NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals game one at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, 01 May 2017.

(Credit: EPA / DAVID MAXWELL) (Credit: EPA / DAVID MAXWELL) Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith (L) and Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson of Canada (R) defend against Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (C) during the first half of their NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals game one at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, 01 May 2017.

(Credit: EPA / DAVID MAXWELL) (Credit: EPA / DAVID MAXWELL) Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (L) goes to the basket as Toronto Raptors forward DeMarre Carroll (R) looks on during the first half of their NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals game one at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, 01 May 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images / Jason Miller) (Credit: Getty Images / Jason Miller) CLEVELAND, OH - MAY 1: LeBron James #23 celebrates with Kyrie Irving #2 and Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers after scoring during the first half of the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals against the Toronto Raptors at Quicken Loans Arena on May 1, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio.

(Credit: EPA / DAVID MAXWELL) (Credit: EPA / DAVID MAXWELL) Toronto Raptors forward Patrick Patterson (L) defends against Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (R) during the first half of their NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals game one at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, 01 May 2017.

(Credit: AP / Tony Dejak) (Credit: AP / Tony Dejak) Toronto Raptors' Cory Joseph (6) puts pressure on Cleveland Cavaliers' Channing Frye, center, in the first half in Game 1 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series,, Monday, May 1, 2017, in Cleveland.

(Credit: AP / Tony Dejak) (Credit: AP / Tony Dejak) Toronto Raptors' DeMarre Carroll (5) puts pressure on Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love (0) in the first half in Game 1 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Monday, May 1, 2017, in Cleveland.

(Credit: AP / Tony Dejak) (Credit: AP / Tony Dejak) Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, right, drives to the basket against Toronto Raptors' Patrick Patterson (54) in the first half in Game 1 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series,, Monday, May 1, 2017, in Cleveland.