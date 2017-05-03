NBA playoffs: Cavaliers vs. Raptors Game 2
The Cleveland Cavaliers hosted the Toronto Raptors in Game 2 of the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals on Wednesday, May 3, 2017, at Quicken Loans Arena.
Kyle Lowry #7 of the Toronto Raptors shoots against Kevin Love #0 and Tristan Thompson #13 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of Game Two of the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals at Quicken Loans Arena on May 3, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) drives against Toronto Raptors' Norman Powell (24) during the first half in Game 2 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Cleveland.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Deron Williams (31) fouls Toronto Raptors' Kyle Lowry (7) during the first half in Game 2 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Cleveland.
Toronto Raptors' Cory Joseph, left, knocks the ball loose from Cleveland Cavaliers' Channing Frye during the first half of Game 2 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Cleveland.
Toronto Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas, left, from Lithuania, drives past Cleveland Cavaliers' Channing Frye during the first half in Game 2 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Cleveland.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert (4) fouls Toronto Raptors' DeMar DeRozan (10) and knocks the ball away during the first half in Game 2 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Cleveland.
Iman Shumpert #4 of the Cleveland Cavaliers warms up prior to Game Two of the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals against the Toronto Raptors at Quicken Loans Arena on May 3, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Kyle Lowry #7 of the Toronto Raptors warms up prior to Game Two of the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena on May 3, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Tristan Thompson #13 of the Cleveland Cavaliers warms up prior to Game Two of the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals against the Toronto Raptors at Quicken Loans Arena on May 3, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Jonas Valanciunas #17 of the Toronto Raptors warms up prior to Game Two of the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena on May 3, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio.
