    BasketballSports

    NBA playoffs: Cavaliers vs. Raptors Game 2

    Updated

    The Cleveland Cavaliers hosted the Toronto Raptors in Game 2 of the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals on Wednesday, May 3, 2017, at Quicken Loans Arena.

    Kyle Lowry #7 of the Toronto Raptors shoots
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jason Miller)

    Kyle Lowry #7 of the Toronto Raptors shoots against Kevin Love #0 and Tristan Thompson #13 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of Game Two of the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals at Quicken Loans Arena on May 3, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio.

    Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) drives against Toronto
    (Credit: AP / Tony Dejak)

    Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) drives against Toronto Raptors' Norman Powell (24) during the first half in Game 2 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Cleveland.

    Cleveland Cavaliers' Deron Williams (31) fouls Toronto Raptors'
    (Credit: AP / Tony Dejak)

    Cleveland Cavaliers' Deron Williams (31) fouls Toronto Raptors' Kyle Lowry (7) during the first half in Game 2 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Cleveland.

    Toronto Raptors' Cory Joseph, left, knocks the ball
    (Credit: AP / Tony Dejak)

    Toronto Raptors' Cory Joseph, left, knocks the ball loose from Cleveland Cavaliers' Channing Frye during the first half of Game 2 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Cleveland.

    Toronto Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas, left, from Lithuania, drives
    (Credit: AP / Tony Dejak)

    Toronto Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas, left, from Lithuania, drives past Cleveland Cavaliers' Channing Frye during the first half in Game 2 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Cleveland.

    Cleveland Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert (4) fouls Toronto Raptors'
    (Credit: AP / Tony Dejak)

    Cleveland Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert (4) fouls Toronto Raptors' DeMar DeRozan (10) and knocks the ball away during the first half in Game 2 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Cleveland.

    Iman Shumpert #4 of the Cleveland Cavaliers warms
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jason Miller)

    Iman Shumpert #4 of the Cleveland Cavaliers warms up prior to Game Two of the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals against the Toronto Raptors at Quicken Loans Arena on May 3, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio.

    Kyle Lowry #7 of the Toronto Raptors warms
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jason Miller)

    Kyle Lowry #7 of the Toronto Raptors warms up prior to Game Two of the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena on May 3, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio.

    Tristan Thompson #13 of the Cleveland Cavaliers warms
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jason Miller)

    Tristan Thompson #13 of the Cleveland Cavaliers warms up prior to Game Two of the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals against the Toronto Raptors at Quicken Loans Arena on May 3, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio.

    Jonas Valanciunas #17 of the Toronto Raptors warms
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jason Miller)

    Jonas Valanciunas #17 of the Toronto Raptors warms up prior to Game Two of the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena on May 3, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio.

