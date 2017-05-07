NBA playoffs: Cavaliers vs. Raptors Game 4
TORONTO — LeBron James scored 35 points, Kyrie Irving added 27 and the Cleveland Cavaliers completed a four-game sweep of Toronto, beating the Raptors 109-102 on Sunday to give James his seventh consecutive trip to the Eastern Conference Finals.
Kyle Korver scored 18 points to help the Cavaliers become the first team to win eight straight playoff games the year following a title, and the first team to win eight straight in consecutive postseasons.
Channing Frye had 10 points, and Cleveland finished 16 for 41 from 3-point range.
They finished off the Raptors about an hour before Game 4 between the Celtics and Wizards tipped off in Washington.
That series won't end until Wednesday night at the earliest, and could run until Monday night, meaning the Cavaliers will have plenty of time to rest before the Eastern Conference Finals.
James added nine rebounds and six assists. Irving had nine assists.
Serge Ibaka scored 23 points, and DeMar DeRozan had 22 for the Raptors.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) fouls Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (10) during the first half of Game 4 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series in Toronto, Sunday, May 7, 2017.
Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (10) handles the ball in front of Cleveland Cavaliers forwards LeBron James (23) and Kevin Love (0) the first half of Game 4 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series in Toronto, Sunday, May 7, 2017.
Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka (9) dunks during the first half of Game 4 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Toronto, Sunday, May 7, 2017.
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) passes the ball past Toronto Raptors center Jonas Valanciunas (17) during the first half of Game 4 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series in Toronto, Sunday, May 7, 2017.
Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (10) splits the defense of Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) and guard J.R. Smith, right, during the first half of Game 4 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series in Toronto, Sunday, May 7, 2017.
Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (10) makes a move against Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (13) during the first half of Game 4 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series in Toronto, Sunday, May 7, 2017.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) fouls Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (10) during the first half of Game 4 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series in Toronto, Sunday, May 7, 2017.
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyle Korver (26) falls in front of Toronto Raptors forward DeMarre Carroll (5) during the first half of Game 4 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series in Toronto, Sunday, May 7, 2017.
Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (10) lies on floor after being injured during the first half of Game 4 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Toronto, Sunday, May 7, 2017.
Toronto Raptors center Jonas Valanciunas (17) blocks a shot by Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) during first half NBA playoff basketball action in Toronto on Sunday, May 7, 2017.
Toronto Raptors center Jonas Valanciunas (17) dunks as Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving, right, looks on during the first half of Game 4 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series in Toronto, Sunday, May 7, 2017.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) lays the ball in the basket as Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka (9) looks on during the first half of Game 4 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series in Toronto, Sunday, May 7, 2017.
Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith (5) blocks a shot by Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka during the first half of Game 4 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series in Toronto, Sunday, May 7, 2017.
Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (10) passes off in front of Cleveland Cavaliers forwards LeBron James (23) and Kevin Love (0) the first half of Game 4 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series in Toronto, Sunday, May 7, 2017.
Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (10) loses control of the ball while under pressure from Cleveland Cavaliers guards J.R. Smith (5) and Kyrie Irving (2) during the first half of Game 4 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series in Toronto, Sunday, May 7, 2017.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) goes head-to-head against Toronto Raptors forward P.J. Tucker (2) during first half NBA playoff basketball action in Toronto on Sunday, May 7, 2017.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) walks downcourt during the first half of Game 4 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Toronto Raptors in Toronto, Sunday, May 7, 2017.
Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (10) shoots while under pressure from Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith (5) during the first half of Game 4 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series in Toronto, Sunday, May 7, 2017.
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyle Korver, right, and forward LeBron James, left,combine to stop Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (10) during first half NBA playoff basketball action in Toronto on Sunday, May 7, 2017.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) passes the ball as Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (10) and forward P.J. Tucker (2) look on during first half NBA playoff basketball action in Toronto on Sunday, May 7, 2017.
Toronto Raptors forward P.J. Tucker (2) and Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith (5) battle for a rebound as Raptors guards DeMar DeRozan (10) and Fred VanVleet (23) look on during the first half of Game 4 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series in Toronto, Sunday, May 7, 2017.
