Western Conference quarterfinals Game 1: Trail Blazers vs. Warriors
OAKLAND, Calif. — Kevin Durant had 32 points and 10 rebounds in his Golden State playoff debut, Stephen Curry scored 29 points, and the Warriors withstood a sensational day by Portland duo CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard to beat the Trail Blazers 121-109 on Sunday in Game 1 of the first-round series.
McCollum scored a playoff career-best 41 points, and Lillard had 34, but the Warriors made the crucial big plays on both ends down the stretch with Portland playing without injured center Jusuf Nurkic.
Draymond Green contributed 19 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists and five blocked shots to help last season's second-place team take the first step in what it is counting on to be a championship run.
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, left, shoots against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second half of Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, April 16, 2017. The Warriors won 121-109.
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant is greeted by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green after Durant made a three-point jumper against the Portland Trail Blazers during Game 1 at Oracle Arena in Oakland on April 16, 2017.
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, center, loses the ball between Golden State Warriors forward David West (3) and forward Andre Iguodala (9) during the second half of Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, April 16, 2017. The Warriors won 121-109.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates after scoring against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second half of Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, April 16, 2017. The Warriors won 121-109.
Portland Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum, foreground, shoots in front of Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant during the first half of Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, April 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors goes up to shoot and score over CJ McCollum #3 of the Portland Trail Blazers in the second quarter during Game 1 of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on April 16, 2017 in Oakland.
Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors goes up to shoot and has his shot blocked by CJ McCollum #3 of the Portland Trail Blazers in the first quarter during Game 1 of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on April 16, 2017 in Oakland.
Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts reacts to an official's call during the first half of Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series between the Golden State Warriors and the Trail Blazers in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, bottom, loses the ball as he is guarded by Golden State Warriors guard Shaun Livingston (34) and forward Draymond Green during the first half of Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors goes up for a layup while defended by Maurice Harkless #4 of the Portland Trail Blazers in the first quarter during Game 1 of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on April 16, 2017 in Oakland.
Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors loses control of the ball while driving to the basket on Maurice Harkless #4 of the Portland Trail Blazers in the first quarter during Game 1 of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on April 16, 2017 in Oakland.
Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors goes up for a layup over Noah Vonleh #21 of the Portland Trail Blazers in the first quarter during Game 1 of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on April 16, 2017 in Oakland.
Head coach Terry Stotts of the Portland Trail Blazers reacts to a foul call against his team while playing the Golden State Warriors in the second quarter during Game 1 of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on April 16, 2017 in Oakland.
Portland Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum (3) gestures after scoring against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, left, drives against Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson during the first half of Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) dunks against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first half of Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) is fouled by Golden State Warriors center JaVale McGee, center, as he shoots during the first half of Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots against Portland Trail Blazers forward Maurice Harkless (4) during the first half of Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Golden State Warriors center JaVale McGee (1) and guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrate after a score during the first half of Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr yells during the first half of Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series between the Warriors and the Portland Trail Blazers in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Portland Trail Blazers forward Al-Farouq Aminu, center, shoots between Golden State Warriors center JaVale McGee, left, and forward Kevin Durant (35) during the first half of Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Golden State Warriors executive board member Jerry West, left, talks with Portland Trail Blazers general manager Neil Olshey before Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series between the Warriors and the Trail Blazers in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry warms up before Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series between the Warriors and the Portland Trail Blazers in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard warms up before Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series between the Golden State Warriors and the Trail Blazers in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, April 16, 2017.
