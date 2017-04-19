NBA playoffs: Warriors vs. Trail Blazers Game 2
The Golden State Warriors host the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals of the NBA playoffs on Wednesday at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.
OAKLAND, CA - APRIL 19: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors drives on Al-Farouq Aminu #8 of the Portland Trail Blazers during Game Two of the Western Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on April 19, 2017 in Oakland, California.
OAKLAND, CA - APRIL 19: Draymond Green #23 high fives Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors after the Warriors made a basket against the Portland Trail Blazers in Game Two of the Western Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on April 19, 2017 in Oakland, California.
OAKLAND, CA - APRIL 19: JaVale McGee #1 of the Golden State Warriors dunks on Meyers Leonard #11 of the Portland Trail Blazers in Game Two of the Western Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on April 19, 2017 in Oakland, California.
OAKLAND, CA - APRIL 19: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors smiles during their game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Game Two of the Western Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on April 19, 2017 in Oakland, California.
OAKLAND, CA - APRIL 19: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after making a three-point basket during their game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Game Two of the Western Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on April 19, 2017 in Oakland, California.
