NBA playoffs: Warriors vs. Jazz Game 2
The Golden State Warriors host the Utah Jazz in Game 2 of their second-round series in the NBA playoffs on Thursday at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.
Andre Iguodala #9 of the Golden State Warriors shoots over Rudy Gobert #27 of the Utah Jazz during Game Two of the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals at ORACLE Arena on May 4, 2017 in Oakland, California.
Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors enjoys a laugh prior to Game Two of the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals against the Utah Jazz at ORACLE Arena on May 4, 2017 in Oakland, California.
JaVale McGee #1 of the Golden State Warriors dunks against the Utah Jazz during Game Two of the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals at ORACLE Arena on May 4, 2017 in Oakland, California.
Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors shoots against Joe Ingles #2 of the Utah Jazz during Game Two of the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals at ORACLE Arena on May 4, 2017 in Oakland, California.
Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors stands during the National Anthem prior to Game Two of the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals against the Utah Jazz at ORACLE Arena on May 4, 2017 in Oakland, California.
Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors attempts a steal against Derrick Favors #15 of the Utah Jazz during Game Two of the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals at ORACLE Arena on May 4, 2017 in Oakland, California.
Andre Iguodala #9 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after a dunk by JaVale McGee #1 against the Utah Jazz during Game Two of the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals at ORACLE Arena on May 4, 2017 in Oakland, California.
Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts against the Utah Jazz during Game Two of the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals at ORACLE Arena on May 4, 2017 in Oakland, California.
Gordon Hayward #20 of the Utah Jazz looks on during pregame introductions against the Golden State Warriors Game Two of the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals at ORACLE Arena on May 4, 2017 in Oakland, California.
Zaza Pachulia #27 of the Golden State Warriors defends against Joe Ingles #2 of the Utah Jazz during Game Two of the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals at ORACLE Arena on May 4, 2017 in Oakland, California.
Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors looks to pass against Joe Ingles #2 of the Utah Jazz during Game Two of the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals at ORACLE Arena on May 4, 2017 in Oakland, California.
Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts towards Klay Thompson #11 and Kevin Durant #35 against the Utah Jazz during Game Two of the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals at ORACLE Arena on May 4, 2017 in Oakland, California.
Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts with Andre Iguodala #9 after hitting a three-point basket against the Utah Jazz during Game Two of the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals at ORACLE Arena on May 4, 2017 in Oakland, California.
Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors drives against Shelvin Mack #8 of the Utah Jazz during Game Two of the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals at ORACLE Arena on May 4, 2017 in Oakland, California.
Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors drives against Joe Johnson #6 of the Utah Jazz during Game Two of the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals at ORACLE Arena on May 4, 2017 in Oakland, California.
Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors looks to drive against Joe Ingles #2 of the Utah Jazz during Game Two of the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals at ORACLE Arena on May 4, 2017 in Oakland, California.
Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors reacts against the Utah Jazz during Game Two of the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals at ORACLE Arena on May 4, 2017 in Oakland, California.
Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors defends against Joe Johnson #6 of the Utah Jazz during Game Two of the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals at ORACLE Arena on May 4, 2017 in Oakland, California.
Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green (23) celebrates after scoring against the Utah Jazz during the first half in Game 2 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Thursday, May 4, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors drives against Gordon Hayward #20 of the Utah Jazz during Game Two of the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals at ORACLE Arena on May 4, 2017 in Oakland, California.
Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors attacks the basket against Rudy Gobert #27 of the Utah Jazz during Game Two of the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals at ORACLE Arena on May 4, 2017 in Oakland, California.
