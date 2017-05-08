Subscribe
    NBA playoffs: Warriors vs. Jazz Game 4

    The Utah Jazz host the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of their second round series in the NBA playoffs on Monday at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City. The Warriors lead the series, 3-0.

    (Credit: AP / Rick Bowmer)

    Golden State Warriors interim head coach Mike Brown shouts to his team in the first half during Game 4 of the NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Utah Jazz Monday, May 8, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

    (Credit: Getty Images / Gene Sweeney Jr.)

    Utah Jazz fans in the stands prior to the Jazz taking on the Golden State Warriors in Game Four of the Western Conference Semifinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Vivint Smart Home Arena on May 8, 2017 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

    (Credit: EPA / GEORGE FREY)

    Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward (C) drives between Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (L) and center Zaza Pachulia of Georgia (R) in the first half of their NBA Western Conference semifinal game four at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, 08 May 2017.

    (Credit: EPA / GEORGE FREY)

    Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry signs autographs before their NBA Western Conference semifinal game four against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, 08 May 2017.

    (Credit: Getty Images / Gene Sweeney Jr.)

    Gordon Hayward #20 of the Utah Jazz practices prior to their game against the Golden State Warriors in Game Four of the Western Conference Semifinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Vivint Smart Home Arena on May 8, 2017 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

    (Credit: AP / Rick Bowmer)

    Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) shoots as Utah Jazz center Boris Diaw (33) defends in the first half during Game 4 of the NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Monday, May 8, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

    (Credit: AP / Rick Bowmer)

    Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives as Utah Jazz guard Shelvin Mack (8) defends in the first half during Game 4 of the NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Monday, May 8, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

    (Credit: EPA / GEORGE FREY)

    Utah Jazz center Boris Diaw (L, back) blocks a shot by Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (R, back) as Utah Jazz guard Shelvin Mack (front) looks on in the first half of their NBA Western Conference semifinal game four at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, 08 May 2017.

    (Credit: EPA / GEORGE FREY)

    Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant during warms up before their NBA Western Conference semifinal game four against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, 08 May 2017.

    (Credit: AP / Rick Bowmer)

    Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) shoots as Utah Jazz guard Shelvin Mack (8) defends in the first half during Game 4 of the NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Monday, May 8, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

    (Credit: EPA / GEORGE FREY)

    Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert warms up before their NBA Western Conference semifinal game four against the Golden State Warriors at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, 08 May 2017.

    (Credit: AP / Rick Bowmer)

    Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) points down court after scoring against the Utah Jazz in the first half during Game 4 of the NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Monday, May 8, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

    (Credit: EPA / GEORGE FREY)

    Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (R) and center JaVale McGee (L) warm up before their NBA Western Conference semifinal game four against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, 08 May 2017.

