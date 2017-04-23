Western Conference quarterfinals Game 4: Rockets vs. Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder hosts the Houston Rockets in Game 4 of the Western Conference quarterfinals Sunday at Chesapeake Energy Arena.
Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Patrick Beverley #2 of the Houston Rockets battle for the ball during the first half of Game 4 in the 2017 NBA Playoffs Western Conference quarterfinals on April 23, 2017 in Oklahoma City.
Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder reacts after scoring against the Houston Rockets during the first half of Game 4 in the 2017 NBA Playoffs Western Conference quarterfinals on April 23, 2017 in Oklahoma City.
Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder reacts after scoring two points against the Houston Rockets during the first half of Game 4 in the 2017 NBA Playoffs Western Conference quarterfinals on April 23, 2017 in Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) shoots over Houston Rockets guard Patrick Beverley (2) in the first quarter of Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series in Oklahoma City, Sunday, April 23, 2017.
Trevor Ariza #1 of the Houston Rockets and Doug McDermott #25 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half of Game 4 in the 2017 NBA Playoffs Western Conference quarterfinals on April 23, 2017 in Oklahoma City.
James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets and Taj Gibson #22 of the Oklahoma City Thunder battle for the ball during the first half of Game 4 in the 2017 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Quarterfinals on April 23, 2017 in Oklahoma City.
Taj Gibson #22 of the Oklahoma City Thunder fouls James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets during the first half of Game 4 in the 2017 NBA Playoffs Western Conference quarterfinals on April 23, 2017 in Oklahoma City.
One of the Oklahoma City Thunder Storm Chasers cheer squad entertains the crowd during the first half of Game 4 against the Houston Rockets in the 2017 NBA Playoffs Western Conference quarterfinals on April 23, 2017 in Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Norris Cole (30) blocks the shot of Houston Rockets guard Lou Williams (12) in the second quarter of Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series in Oklahoma City, Sunday, April 23, 2017.
Houston Rockets guard James Harden, center, goes up for a shot between Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams, rear, and forward Andre Roberson, right, in the first quarter of Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series in Oklahoma City, Sunday, April 23, 2017.
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) shouts following a dunk by teammate Enes Kanter (11) in the first half of Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series in Oklahoma City, Sunday, April 23, 2017.
Oklahoma City Thunder fans cheer for Russell Westbrook #0 during the first half of Game 4 against the Houston Rockets in the 2017 NBA Playoffs Western Conference quarterfinals on April 23, 2017 in Oklahoma City.
Billy Donovan of the Oklahoma City Thunder reacts to game action against the Houston Rockets during the first half of Game 4 in the 2017 NBA Playoffs Western Conference quarterfinals on April 23, 2017 in Oklahoma City.
Jerami Grant #9 of the Oklahoma City Thunder slams two points into the basket against the Houston Rockets during the first half of Game 4 in the 2017 NBA Playoffs Western Conference quarterfinals on April 23, 2017 in Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jerami Grant hangs from the basket in front of Houston Rockets center Nene (42) and guard Lou Williams, right, in the second quarter of Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series in Oklahoma City, Sunday, April 23, 2017.
