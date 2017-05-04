The San Antonio Spurs beat the Houston Rockets, 121-96, in Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals on Wednesday, May 3, 2017, at the AT&T Center.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) Patrick Beverley #2 of the Houston Rockets drives against Kawhi Leonard #2 of the San Antonio Spurs during Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals at AT&T Center on May 3, 2017 in San Antonio.

(Credit: AP / Eric Gay) (Credit: AP / Eric Gay) Houston Rockets' Clint Capela (15) and San Antonio Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge, second from left, watch as James Harden (13) goes up for a shot past the Spurs' Pau Gasol (16) of Spain during Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals at AT&T Center on May 3, 2017 in San Antonio.

(Credit: AP / Eric Gay) (Credit: AP / Eric Gay) San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills (8) celebrates sinking a basket against the Houston Rockets during Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals at AT&T Center on May 3, 2017 in San Antonio.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: AP / Eric Gay) (Credit: AP / Eric Gay) San Antonio Spurs fan Sovia Lauflano holds up a decorated boxing glove as she shows off her costume before Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals at AT&T Center on May 3, 2017 in San Antonio.

(Credit: AP / Eric Gay) (Credit: AP / Eric Gay) Houston Rockets' James Harden (13) grimaces after chasing a ball out of bounds during Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals at AT&T Center on May 3, 2017 in San Antonio.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets looks on during Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals at AT&T Center on May 3, 2017 in San Antonio.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) Clint Capela #15 of the Houston Rockets shoots against Pau Gasol #16 of the San Antonio Spurs during Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals at AT&T Center on May 3, 2017 in San Antonio.

(Credit: AP / Eric Gay) (Credit: AP / Eric Gay) Houston Rockets' James Harden (13) takes a shot between San Antonio Spurs' Pau Gasol (16) and Kawhi Leonard, right, during Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals at AT&T Center on May 3, 2017 in San Antonio.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) Eric Gordon #10 of the Houston Rockets dribbles against Patty Mills #8 of the San Antonio Spurs during Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals at AT&T Center on May 3, 2017 in San Antonio.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) Eric Gordon #10 of the Houston Rockets attempts a shot against the San Antonio Spurs during Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals at AT&T Center on May 3, 2017 in San Antonio.

(Credit: AP / Eric Gay) (Credit: AP / Eric Gay) Houston Rockets center Nene Hilario (42) comes down with a rebound in front of San Antonio Spurs' David Lee, rear, and Patty Mills (8) during Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals at AT&T Center on May 3, 2017 in San Antonio.

(Credit: AP / Eric Gay) (Credit: AP / Eric Gay) Houston Rockets' James Harden (13) walks to the bench during Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals at AT&T Center on May 3, 2017 in San Antonio.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) Patrick Beverley #2 of the Houston Rockets shoots against the San Antonio Spurs during Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals at AT&T Center on May 3, 2017 in San Antonio.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) Eric Gordon #10 of the Houston Rockets drives past Tony Parker #9 of the San Antonio Spurs during Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals at AT&T Center on May 3, 2017 in San Antonio.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) Tony Parker #9 of the San Antonio Spurs battles for the ball against Eric Gordon #10 of the Houston Rockets during Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals at AT&T Center on May 3, 2017 in San Antonio.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) Nene Hilario #42 of the Houston Rockets reacts during Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals at AT&T Center on May 3, 2017 in San Antonio.

(Credit: AP / Eric Gay) (Credit: AP / Eric Gay) San Antonio Spurs' Pau Gasol (16) blocks a shot by Houston Rockets' Patrick Beverley (2) as Tony Parker (9) watches during Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals at AT&T Center on May 3, 2017 in San Antonio.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets drives against Pau Gasol #16 of the San Antonio Spurs during Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals at AT&T Center on May 3, 2017 in San Antonio.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) Clint Capela #15 of the Houston Rockets dunks against Jonathon Simmons #17 and Pau Gasol #16 of the San Antonio Spurs during Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals at AT&T Center on May 3, 2017 in San Antonio.

(Credit: AP / Eric Gay) (Credit: AP / Eric Gay) San Antonio Spurs' Pau Gasol (16) of Spain goes up for a shot as Houston Rockets' Trevor Ariza, bottom, an Clint Capela (15) defend during Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals at AT&T Center on May 3, 2017 in San Antonio.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) Patrick Beverley #2 of the Houston Rockets drives between Danny Green #14 and Kawhi Leonard #2 of the San Antonio Spurs during Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals at AT&T Center on May 3, 2017 in San Antonio.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) Nene Hilario #42 of the Houston Rockets drives against LaMarcus Aldridge #12 of the San Antonio Spurs during Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals at AT&T Center on May 3, 2017 in San Antonio.

(Credit: AP / Eric Gay) (Credit: AP / Eric Gay) Houston Rockets forward Trevor Ariza (1) goes up for a shot as San Antonio Spurs' Pau Gasol (16) and LaMarcus Aldridge, right, during Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals at AT&T Center on May 3, 2017 in San Antonio.

(Credit: AP / Eric Gay) (Credit: AP / Eric Gay) Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) leaps to make a pass under pressure from San Antonio Spurs' Danny Green (14) during Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals at AT&T Center on May 3, 2017 in San Antonio.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) Nene Hilario #42 of the Houston Rockets reacts during Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals at AT&T Center on May 3, 2017 in San Antonio.

(Credit: AP / Eric Gay) (Credit: AP / Eric Gay) San Antonio Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge (12) guards against a shot by Houston Rockets' Nene Hilario (42) during Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals at AT&T Center on May 3, 2017 in San Antonio.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets drives against LaMarcus Aldridge #12 of the San Antonio Spurs during Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals at AT&T Center on May 3, 2017 in San Antonio.

(Credit: AP / Eric Gay) (Credit: AP / Eric Gay) Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) drives to the basket past San Antonio Spurs' Danny Green (14) during Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals at AT&T Center on May 3, 2017 in San Antonio.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets drives against Manu Ginobili #20 of the San Antonio Spurs during Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals at AT&T Center on May 3, 2017 in San Antonio.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) Eric Gordon #10 of the Houston Rockets attempts a shot against the San Antonio Spurs during Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals at AT&T Center on May 3, 2017 in San Antonio.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) Patrick Beverley #2 of the Houston Rockets drives against Kawhi Leonard #2 and Patty Mills #8 of the San Antonio Spurs during Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals at AT&T Center on May 3, 2017 in San Antonio.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) Nene Hilario #42 of the Houston Rockets drives against LaMarcus Aldridge #12 of the San Antonio Spurs during Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals at AT&T Center on May 3, 2017 in San Antonio.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) Trevor Ariza #1 of the Houston Rockets attempts a three-point basket against the San Antonio Spurs during Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals at AT&T Center on May 3, 2017 in San Antonio.

(Credit: AP / Eric Gay) (Credit: AP / Eric Gay) San Antonio Spurs guard Danny Green (14) goes up for a shot as Houston Rockets' James Harden (13), Ryan Anderson, second from right, and LaMarcus Aldridge, right, watch during Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals at AT&T Center on May 3, 2017 in San Antonio.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) Tony Parker #9 of the San Antonio Spurs battles for the ball against Eric Gordon #10 of the Houston Rockets during Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals at AT&T Center on May 3, 2017 in San Antonio.

(Credit: AP / Eric Gay) (Credit: AP / Eric Gay) San Antonio Spurs' Kawhi Leonard (2) looks for an opportunity to the basket as Houston Rockets' James Harden (13) defends during Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals at AT&T Center on May 3, 2017 in San Antonio.

(Credit: AP / Eric Gay) (Credit: AP / Eric Gay) San Antonio Spurs center Pau Gasol (16) attempts a shot over Houston Rockets' Patrick Beverley during Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals at AT&T Center on May 3, 2017 in San Antonio.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) Nene Hilario #42 of the Houston Rockets drives against LaMarcus Aldridge #12 of the San Antonio Spurs during Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals at AT&T Center on May 3, 2017 in San Antonio.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) Nene Hilario #42 of the Houston Rockets drives against LaMarcus Aldridge #12 of the San Antonio Spurs during Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals at AT&T Center on May 3, 2017 in San Antonio.

(Credit: AP / Eric Gay) (Credit: AP / Eric Gay) Houston Rockets fans squeeze in for a selfie before Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals at AT&T Center on May 3, 2017 in San Antonio.

(Credit: AP / Eric Gay) (Credit: AP / Eric Gay) Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (10) leaps to the basket for a shot as San Antonio Spurs' Jonathon Simmons (17) defends during Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals at AT&T Center on May 3, 2017 in San Antonio.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) Tony Parker #9 of the San Antonio Spurs battles for the ball against Eric Gordon #10 of the Houston Rockets during Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals at AT&T Center on May 3, 2017 in San Antonio.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets attempts a three-point basket against the San Antonio Spurs during Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals at AT&T Center on May 3, 2017 in San Antonio.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets drives against Manu Ginobili #20 of the San Antonio Spurs during Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals at AT&T Center on May 3, 2017 in San Antonio.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) Patrick Beverley #2 of the Houston Rockets drives against the San Antonio Spurs during Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals at AT&T Center on May 3, 2017 in San Antonio.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) Nene Hilario #42 of the Houston Rockets shoots over LaMarcus Aldridge #12 of the San Antonio Spurs during Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals at AT&T Center on May 3, 2017 in San Antonio.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) Ryan Anderson #3 of the Houston Rockets drives against Danny Green #14 of the San Antonio Spurs dduring Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals at AT&T Center on May 3, 2017 in San Antonio.

(Credit: AP / Eric Gay) (Credit: AP / Eric Gay) Houston Rockets' Trevor Ariza (1) looks to make a pass under pressure from San Antonio Spurs' Pau Gasol (16) during Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals at AT&T Center on May 3, 2017 in San Antonio.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets drives against Manu Ginobili #20 of the San Antonio Spurs during Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals at AT&T Center on May 3, 2017 in San Antonio.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets drives against LaMarcus Aldridge #12 of the San Antonio Spurs during Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals at AT&T Center on May 3, 2017 in San Antonio.

(Credit: AP / Eric Gay) (Credit: AP / Eric Gay) Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) goes up for a shot between San Antonio Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge, left, Danny Green (14) and Pau Gasol (16) during Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals at AT&T Center on May 3, 2017 in San Antonio.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) Clint Capela #15 of the Houston Rockets shoots against Pau Gasol #16 of the San Antonio Spurs during Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals at AT&T Center on May 3, 2017 in San Antonio.