Western Conference quarterfinals Game 4: Clippers vs. Jazz
The Utah Jazz hosts the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 4 of the Western Conference quarterfinals Sunday at Vivint Smart Home Arena.
Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers shouts to his team during the first half in Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Utah Jazz Sunday, April 23, 2017, in Salt Lake City.
Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder shoots to his team during the first half in Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers, Sunday, April 23, 2017, in Salt Lake City.
Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan, right, dunks the ball against the Utah Jazz during the first half in Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Sunday, April 23, 2017, in Salt Lake City.
Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan, right, shoots as Utah Jazz center Boris Diaw, left, defends during the first half in Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Sunday, April 23, 2017, in Salt Lake City.
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert arrives before Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers, Sunday, April 23, 2017, in Salt Lake City.
Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul arrives for Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Utah Jazz, Sunday, April 23, 2017, in Salt Lake City.
