NBA playoffs: Clippers vs. Jazz Game 6
The Utah Jazz hosted the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 6 of the Western Conference quarterfinals on Friday, April 28, 2017, in Utah.
Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul (3) drives around Utah Jazz's George Hill (3) and Boris Diaw, center, during the first half in Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Friday, April 28, 2017, in Salt Lake City.
Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan, center, shouts before Game 6 of the team's NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Utah Jazz on Friday, April 28, 2017, in Salt Lake City.
Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers shouts to his team during the first half in Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Utah Jazz on Friday, April 28, 2017, in Salt Lake City.
ADVERTISEMENT
Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan, rear, shoots as Utah Jazz center Boris Diaw (33) defends during the first half in Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Friday, April 28, 2017, in Salt Lake City.
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, right, goes to the basket as Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan (6) defends during the first half in Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Friday, April 28, 2017, in Salt Lake City.
Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul, right, passes the ball as Utah Jazz guard George Hill defends during the first half in Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Friday, April 28, 2017, in Salt Lake City.
Los Angeles Clippers forward Luc Richard Mbah a Moute shoots as Utah Jazz center Boris Diaw (33) defends during the first half in Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Friday, April 28, 2017, in Salt Lake City.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.