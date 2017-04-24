Eastern Conference quarterfinals Game 5: Bucks vs. Raptors
The Toronto Raptors host the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals Monday at the Air Canada Centre.
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dribbles the ball as Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) defends during the first half of game five of an NBA first-round playoff series basketball game in Toronto on Monday, April 24, 2017.
Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka (9) blocks a shot from Milwaukee Bucks forward Michael Beasley (9) during the first half of game five of an NBA first-round playoff series basketball game in Toronto on Monday, April 24, 2017.
Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka (9) reacts after dunking the ball as Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and forward Thon Maker (7) look on during the first half of game five of an NBA first-round playoff series basketball game in Toronto on Monday, April 24, 2017.
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) blocks a shot from Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (10) during the first half of game five of an NBA first-round playoff series basketball game in Toronto on Monday, April 24, 2017.
Milwaukee Bucks center Greg Monroe (15) drives to the net for a basket over Toronto Raptors forward P.J. Tucker (2) during the first half of game five of an NBA first-round playoff series basketball game in Toronto on Monday, April 24, 2017.
Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (10) goes to the net against Milwaukee Bucks forward Thon Maker (7) and guard Khris Middleton (22) during the first half of game five of an NBA first-round playoff series basketball game in Toronto on Monday, April 24, 2017.
Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (10) dunks the ball as Milwaukee Bucks center Greg Monroe (15) forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and guard Khris Middleton (22) look on during the first half of game five of an NBA first-round playoff series basketball game in Toronto on Monday, April 24, 2017.
Toronto Raptors guard Cory Joseph, bottom, is helped up by teammates forward Serge Ibaka, left to right, guard Norman Powell, forward Patrick Patterson (54) and forward P.J. Tucker (2) after scoring a basket against the Milwaukee Bucks during the first half of game five of an NBA first-round playoff series basketball game in Toronto on Monday, April 24, 2017.
Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell (24) reacts after drawing a foul while making a basket as Milwaukee Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon (13) looks on during the first half of game five of an NBA first-round playoff series basketball game in Toronto on Monday, April 24, 2017.
Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka (9) dunks the ball past Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the first half of game five of an NBA first-round playoff series basketball game in Toronto on Monday, April 24, 2017.
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks to pass the ball as Toronto Raptors forward P.J. Tucker (2) and center Jonas Valanciunas (17) defend during the first half of game five of an NBA first-round playoff series basketball game in Toronto on Monday, April 24, 2017.
Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (10) passes the ball past Milwaukee Bucks guard Tony Snell (21) during the first half of game five of an NBA first-round playoff series basketball game in Toronto on Monday, April 24, 2017.
Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell (24) goes scores a basket past Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the first half of game five of an NBA first-round playoff series basketball game in Toronto on Monday, April 24, 2017.
Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (10) drives to the net against Milwaukee Bucks forward Thon Maker (7) during the first half of game five of an NBA first-round playoff series basketball game in Toronto on Monday, April 24, 2017.
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) passes the ball past Milwaukee Bucks center Greg Monroe (15) during the first half of game five of an NBA first-round playoff series basketball game in Toronto on Monday, April 24, 2017.
