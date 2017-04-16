Western Conference quarterfinals Game 1: Thunder vs. Rockets
The Houston Rockets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder, 118-87, in Game 1 of the Western Conference quarterfinals Sunday at Chesapeake Energy Arena.
James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets drives to the basket on Andre Roberson #21 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference 2017 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on April 16, 2017 in Houston.
Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder shoots over Patrick Beverley #2 of the Houston Rockets and Clint Capela #15 during the first quarter during Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference 2017 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on April 16, 2017 in Houston.
Houston Rockets' Trevor Ariza (1) battles Oklahoma City Thunder's Russell Westbrook, left, and Jerami Grant (9) for a loose ball during the second half in Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Houston.
James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets drives past Enes Kanter #11 of the Oklahoma City Thunder for a layup during the first quarter during Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference 2017 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on April 16, 2017 in Houston.
Jerami Grant #9 of the Oklahoma City Thunder is fouled by Clint Capela #15 of the Houston Rockets as he attempts to dunk during the second quarter during Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference 2017 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on April 16, 2017 in Houston.
Houston Rockets' James Harden (13) reacts after a Oklahoma City Thunder turnover as the Thunder's Russell Westbrook (0) walks down the court during the second half in Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Houston.
Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder drives to the basket over Clint Capela #15 of the Houston Rockets during the first quarter during Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference 2017 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on April 16, 2017 in Houston.
Patrick Beverley #2 of the Houston Rockets dunks during the first quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference 2017 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on April 16, 2017 in Houston.
Houston Rockets' James Harden (13) shoots as Oklahoma City Thunder's Taj Gibson (22) defends during the second half in Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Houston.
Houston Rockets' Trevor Ariza (1) goes up for a shot as Oklahoma City Thunder's Steven Adams (12) defends during the first half in Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Houston.
Oklahoma City Thunder's Enes Kanter (11) reaches for a rebound between Houston Rockets' Clint Capela (15) and Ryan Anderson (3) during the first half in Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Houston.
Houston Rockets' Nene (42) goes up for a shot as Oklahoma City Thunder's Andre Roberson defends during the first half in Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Houston.
Houston Rockets' James Harden (13) goes up for a shot as Oklahoma City Thunder's Enes Kanter defends during the first half in Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Houston.
Houston Rockets' James Harden (13) goes up for a shot as Oklahoma City Thunder's Taj Gibson (22) defends during the first half in Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Houston.
Oklahoma City Thunder's Jerami Grant, left, goes up for a shot as Houston Rockets' Clint Capela defends during the first half in Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Houston.
Oklahoma City Thunder's Russell Westbrook (0) drives toward the basket as Houston Rockets' Patrick Beverley defends during the first half in Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Houston.
Oklahoma City Thunder's Semaj Christon (6) is fouled by Houston Rockets' Patrick Beverley, right, during the first half in Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Houston.
Oklahoma City Thunder's Russell Westbrook is fouled by Houston Rockets' Trevor Ariza during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Houston.
Oklahoma City Thunder's Russell Westbrook shoots against Houston Rockets' Lou Williams during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Houston.
Oklahoma City Thunder's Russell Westbrook watches during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Houston Rockets, Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Houston.
Oklahoma City Thunder's Russell Westbrook goes to the basket against Houston Rockets' Ryan Anderson during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Houston.
Oklahoma City Thunder's Russell Westbrook shoots against Houston Rockets' Trevor Ariza during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Houston.
Houston Rockets' Nene Hilario puts up a shot against Oklahoma City Thunder's Alex Abrines during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Houston.
Houston Rockets' Ryan Anderson passes while being defended by Oklahoma City Thunder's Taj Gibson during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Houston.
Oklahoma City Thunder's Steven Adams shoots against Houston Rockets' Lou Williams (12) and James Harden (13) during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Houston.
Oklahoma City Thunder's Russell Westbrook is fouled by Houston Rockets' Ryan Anderson during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Houston.
Houston Rockets' James Harden sits on the bench during warm-ups before Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Houston.
Oklahoma City Thunder's Steven Adams dunks against Houston Rockets' Clint Capela during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Houston.
Houston Texans J.J. Watt, right, talks with Houston Rockets' Sam Dekker before Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series between the Houston Rockets and the Oklahoma City Thunder, Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Houston.
Houston Texans J.J. Watt watches before Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series between the Houston Rockets and the Oklahoma City Thunder, Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Houston.
Houston Rockets fans take photos before Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series between the Houston Rockets and the Oklahoma City Thunder, Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Houston.
Houston Rockets fans cheer before Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series between the Houston Rockets and the Oklahoma City Thunder, Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Houston.
