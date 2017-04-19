NBA playoffs: Thunder vs. Rockets Game 2
The Oklahoma City Thunder visit the Houston Rockets in Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals in the NBA playoffs on Wednesday at Toyota Center in Houston.
Houston Rockets forward Montrezl Harrell (5) grabs a rebound over Oklahoma City Thunder guards Victor Oladipo (5) and Russell Westbrook during the first half in Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in Houston.
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook drives past Houston Rockets guard Patrick Beverley during the first half in Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in Houston.
Houston Rockets forward Trevor Ariza, right, shoots next to Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams during the first half in Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in Houston.
ADVERTISEMENT
Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) shoots as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Taj Gibson defends during the first half in Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in Houston.
Houston Rockets center Nene Hilario (42) and Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams (12) go up for a rebound during the first half in Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in Houston.
Houston Rockets guard Patrick Beverley, right, argues with official Ken Mauer during the first half in Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in Houston.
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook pauses during the first half in Game 2 of the team's NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Houston Rockets, Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in Houston.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.