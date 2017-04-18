NBA playoffs: Raptors vs. Bucks Game 2
TORONTO — Kyle Lowry scored 22 points, including the clinching basket with less than 10 seconds to play, and the Toronto Raptors beat the Milwaukee Bucks 106-100 on Tuesday night, evening their first-round playoff series at 1-1.
DeMar DeRozan had 23 points, Serge Ibaka added 13 of his 16 in the second half and Jonas Valanciunas had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Raptors, who improved to 5-1 when playing Game 2 of a playoff series on their home court.
Game 3 is Thursday night in Milwaukee.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points and 15 rebounds for the Bucks. Khris Middleton scored 20 points and Greg Monroe had 18.
Lowry scored just four points in Saturday's Game 1 loss, missing all six of his 3-point attempts.
He was much better in Game 2, going 6 for 12, including 2 of 5 from long range. His step back jumper with 8.9 seconds remaining gave Toronto a 104-100 lead.
Greg Monroe #15 of the Milwaukee Bucks controls the ball as Serge Ibaka #9 of the Toronto Raptors defends in the first half of Game Two of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Air Canada Centre on April 18, 2017 in Toronto, Canada.
Matthew Dellavedova #8 of the Milwaukee Bucks shoots the ball as Jakob Poeltl #42 of the Toronto Raptors defends in the first half of Game Two of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Air Canada Centre on April 18, 2017 in Toronto, Canada.
Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks goes up for a shot as DeMarre Carroll #5 and Serge Ibaka #9 of the Toronto Raptors defend in the first half of Game Two of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Air Canada Centre on April 18, 2017 in Toronto, Canada.
P.J. Tucker #2 of the Toronto Raptors reacts in the first half of Game Two of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals against the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Air Canada Centre on April 18, 2017 in Toronto, Canada.
Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks dunks the ball as DeMar DeRozan #10 of the Toronto Raptors looks on in the first half of Game Two of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Air Canada Centre on April 18, 2017 in Toronto, Canada.
Greg Monroe #15 of the Milwaukee Bucks has his shot blocked by Kyle Lowry #7 of the Toronto Raptors defends in the first half of Game Two of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Air Canada Centre on April 18, 2017 in Toronto, Canada.
General view prior to the first half of Game Two of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Toronto Raptors during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Air Canada Centre on April 18, 2017 in Toronto, Canada.
Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks drives the ball against DeMarre Carroll #5 of the Toronto Raptors in the first half of Game Two of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Air Canada Centre on April 18, 2017 in Toronto, Canada.
Malcolm Brogdon #13 of the Milwaukee Bucks drives against Kyle Lowry #7 of the Toronto Raptors in the first half of Game Two of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Air Canada Centre on April 18, 2017 in Toronto, Canada.
Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks dunks the ball as Jonas Valanciunas #17 of the Toronto Raptors looks on in the first half of Game Two of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Air Canada Centre on April 18, 2017 in Toronto, Canada.
P.J. Tucker #2 of the Toronto Raptors high fives Patrick Patterson #54 and Serge Ibaka #9 in the first half of Game Two of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals against the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Air Canada Centre on April 18, 2017 in Toronto, Canada.
Milwaukee Bucks forward Thon Maker (7) tries to grab a rebound as Toronto Raptors' Kyle Lowry (7), DeMar DeRozan (10), Serge Ibaka (9) and Jonas Valanciunas (17) defend during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Toronto.
Toronto Raptors center Jonas Valanciunas (17) reacts to a call, during the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Toronto.
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) passes the ball under pressure from the Toronto Raptors during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Toronto.
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) looks to pass under pressure from Milwaukee Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon (13) during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Toronto.
Toronto Raptors center Jonas Valanciunas (17) drives around Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Toronto.
