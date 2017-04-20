NBA playoffs: Raptors vs. Bucks Game 3
The Milwaukee Bucks host the Toronto Raptors in Game 3 of the first round of their NBA playoff series on Thursday at BMO Harris Bradley Center.
Toronto Raptors' DeMar DeRozan drives past Milwaukee Bucks' Tony Snell and Thon Maker during the first half of game 3 of their NBA first-round playoff series basketball game Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Milwaukee.
Milwaukee Bucks' Greg Monroe blocks the shot of Toronto Raptors' Kyle Lowry during the first half of game 3 of their NBA first-round playoff series basketball game Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Milwaukee.
Toronto Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas tries to shoot past Milwaukee Bucks' Thon Maker during the first half of game 3 of their NBA first-round playoff series basketball game Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Milwaukee.
ADVERTISEMENT
Toronto Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas tries to drive past Milwaukee Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon (13) and Thon Maker during the first half of game 3 of their NBA first-round playoff series basketball game Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Milwaukee.
Milwaukee Bucks' Greg Monroe and Toronto Raptors' Serge Ibaka battle for a loose ball during the first half of game 3 of their NBA first-round playoff series basketball game Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Milwaukee.
Toronto Raptors' Serge Ibaka and Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton battle for a loose ball during the first half of game 3 of their NBA first-round playoff series basketball game Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Milwaukee.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.