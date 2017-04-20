Subscribe
    BasketballSports

    NBA playoffs: Raptors vs. Bucks Game 3

    The Milwaukee Bucks host the Toronto Raptors in Game 3 of the first round of their NBA playoff series on Thursday at BMO Harris Bradley Center.

    Toronto Raptors' DeMar DeRozan drives past Milwaukee Bucks'
    (Credit: AP / Morry Gash)

    Toronto Raptors' DeMar DeRozan drives past Milwaukee Bucks' Tony Snell and Thon Maker during the first half of game 3 of their NBA first-round playoff series basketball game Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Milwaukee.

    Milwaukee Bucks' Greg Monroe blocks the shot of
    (Credit: AP / Morry Gash)

    Milwaukee Bucks' Greg Monroe blocks the shot of Toronto Raptors' Kyle Lowry during the first half of game 3 of their NBA first-round playoff series basketball game Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Milwaukee.

    Toronto Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas tries to shoot past
    (Credit: AP / Morry Gash)

    Toronto Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas tries to shoot past Milwaukee Bucks' Thon Maker during the first half of game 3 of their NBA first-round playoff series basketball game Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Milwaukee.

    Toronto Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas tries to drive past
    (Credit: AP / Morry Gash)

    Toronto Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas tries to drive past Milwaukee Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon (13) and Thon Maker during the first half of game 3 of their NBA first-round playoff series basketball game Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Milwaukee.

    Milwaukee Bucks' Greg Monroe and Toronto Raptors' Serge
    (Credit: AP / Morry Gash)

    Milwaukee Bucks' Greg Monroe and Toronto Raptors' Serge Ibaka battle for a loose ball during the first half of game 3 of their NBA first-round playoff series basketball game Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Milwaukee.

    Toronto Raptors' Serge Ibaka and Milwaukee Bucks' Khris
    (Credit: AP / Morry Gash)

    Toronto Raptors' Serge Ibaka and Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton battle for a loose ball during the first half of game 3 of their NBA first-round playoff series basketball game Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Milwaukee.

