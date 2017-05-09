NBA playoffs: Rockets vs. Spurs Game 5
The San Antonio Spurs hosted the Houston Rockets in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals on Tuesday, May 9, 2017, at the AT&T Center. The series is tied, 2-2.
Houston Rockets guard Lou Williams (12) loses control of the ball on a shot attempt as San Antonio Spurs' Kyle Anderson (1) and Manu Ginobili, rear, of Argentina defend during the first half of Game 5 in a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Tuesday, May 9, 2017, in San Antonio.
San Antonio Spurs fan Fred Carrasco wears a decorated sombrero for Game 5 in a second-round NBA basketball playoff series between the San Antonio Spurs and the Houston Rockets, Tuesday, May 9, 2017, in San Antonio.
James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets reacts after fouled by Pau Gasol #16 of the San Antonio Spurs in the first quarter during Game Five of the Western Conference Semi-Finals at AT&T Center on May 9, 2017 in San Antonio, Texas.
James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets is fouled by Pau Gasol #16 of the San Antonio Spurs in the first quarter during Game Five of the Western Conference Semi-Finals at AT&T Center on May 9, 2017 in San Antonio, Texas.
San Antonio Spurs' Danny Green (14) watches as Houston Rockets' Trevor Ariza (1) saves the ball from going out of bounds during the first half in Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Tuesday, May 9, 2017, in San Antonio.
San Antonio Spurs' Pau Gasol (16) of Spain reacts to an officials call as Patty Mills (8) talks with him during the first half of Game 5 in a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, May 9, 2017, in San Antonio.
San Antonio Spurs' Patty Mills (8) defends as Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) advances the ball up court during the first half of Game 5 in a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Tuesday, May 9, 2017, in San Antonio.
James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets is fouled by Pau Gasol #16 of the San Antonio Spurs in the first quarter during Game Five of the Western Conference Semi-Finals at AT&T Center on May 9, 2017 in San Antonio, Texas.
San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills (8) celebrates sinking a basket in front of Houston Rockets' Patrick Beverley (2) during the first half in Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Tuesday, May 9, 2017, in San Antonio.
San Antonio Spurs' Pau Gasol (16) of Spain and Kawhi Leonard, rear, defend against a drive to the basket by Houston Rockets' James Harden (13) during the first half in Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Tuesday, May 9, 2017, in San Antonio.
Houston Rockets' James Harden (13) causes San Antonio Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge (12) to lose control of the ball during the first half in Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Tuesday, May 9, 2017, in San Antonio.
San Antonio Spurs' Kawhi Leonard (2) and Houston Rockets' James Harden (13) scramble on the floor for the ball during the first half of Game 5 in a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Tuesday, May 9, 2017, in San Antonio.
Trevor Ariza #1 of the Houston Rockets takes a shot against Manu Ginobili #20 of the San Antonio Spurs in the first quarter during Game Five of the Western Conference Semi-Finals at AT&T Center on May 9, 2017 in San Antonio, Texas.
Trevor Ariza #1 of the Houston Rockets passes the ball against Kawhi Leonard #2 and Pau Gasol #16 of the San Antonio Spurs in the first quarter during Game Five of the Western Conference Semi-Finals at AT&T Center on May 9, 2017 in San Antonio, Texas.
Houston Rockets' James Harden (13) defends as San Antonio Spurs center Pau Gasol (16) of Spain works for an opportunity to the basket during the first half in Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Tuesdayt, May 9, 2017, in San Antonio.
