NBA playoffs: Rockets vs. Thunder Game 5
The Houston Rockets host the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 5 of their first round series in the NBA playoffs on Tuesday night at Toyota Center in Houston. The Rockets lead the series, 3-1.
James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets during the first quarter of Game Five of the Western Conference Quarterfinals game of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on April 25, 2017 in Houston, Texas.
Ryan Anderson #3 of the Houston Rockets drives on Enes Kanter #11 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during Game Five of the Western Conference Quarterfinals game of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on April 25, 2017 in Houston, Texas.
Jerami Grant #9 of the Oklahoma City Thunder drives on Clint Capela #15 of the Houston Rockets during Game Five of the Western Conference Quarterfinals game of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on April 25, 2017 in Houston, Texas.
ADVERTISEMENT
Patrick Beverley #2 of the Houston Rockets talks with referee during Game Five of the Western Conference Quarterfinals game of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on April 25, 2017 in Houston, Texas.
Clint Capela #15 of the Houston Rockets drives past Taj Gibson #22 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first quarter during Game Five of the Western Conference Quarterfinals game of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on April 25, 2017 in Houston, Texas.
James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets drives between Alex Abrines #8 of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Steven Adams #12 during Game Five of the Western Conference Quarterfinals game of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on April 25, 2017 in Houston, Texas.
James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets drives past Andre Roberson #21 of the Oklahoma City Thunder for a layup during Game Five of the Western Conference Quarterfinals game of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on April 25, 2017 in Houston, Texas.
James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets drives around Andre Roberson #21 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during Game Five of the Western Conference Quarterfinals game of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on April 25, 2017 in Houston, Texas.
ADVERTISEMENT
James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets drives between Alex Abrines #8 of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Steven Adams #12 during Game Five of the Western Conference Quarterfinals game of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on April 25, 2017 in Houston, Texas.
James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets drives around Andre Roberson #21 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during Game Five of the Western Conference Quarterfinals game of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on April 25, 2017 in Houston, Texas.
Nene #42 of the Houston Rockets drives on Steven Adams #12 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during Game Five of the Western Conference Quarterfinals game of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on April 25, 2017 in Houston, Texas.
Patrick Beverley #2 of the Houston Rockets reacts after a defensive play during the first quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during Game Five of the Western Conference Quarterfinals game of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on April 25, 2017 in Houston, Texas.
Lou Williams #12 of the Houston Rockets shoots as Alex Abrines #8 of the Oklahoma City Thunder looks on during Game Five of the Western Conference Quarterfinals game of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on April 25, 2017 in Houston, Texas.
ADVERTISEMENT
Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder drives past Clint Capela #15 of the Houston Rockets and Trevor Ariza #1 for a layup during Game Five of the Western Conference Quarterfinals game of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on April 25, 2017 in Houston, Texas.
James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets drives past Andre Roberson #21 of the Oklahoma City Thunder for a layup during Game Five of the Western Conference Quarterfinals game of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on April 25, 2017 in Houston, Texas.
Oklahoma City Thunder's Russell Westbrook (0) shoots as Houston Rockets' Clint Capela (15) defends during the first half in Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, April 25, 2017, in Houston.
Oklahoma City Thunder's Russell Westbrook (0) goes up for a shot as Houston Rockets' Clint Capela defends during the first half in Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, April 25, 2017, in Houston.
Houston Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni yells at the officials during the first half against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, April 25, 2017, in Houston.
Houston Rockets' James Harden (13) reacts after a turnover during the first half in Game 5 of the team's NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Tuesday, April 25, 2017, in Houston.
Houston Rockets' Patrick Beverley (2) shoots as Oklahoma City Thunder's Andre Roberson defends during the first half in Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, April 25, 2017, in Houston.
Houston Rockets' James Harden (13) drives toward the basket as Oklahoma City Thunder's Andre Roberson, second from left, defends during the first half in Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, April 25, 2017, in Houston.
Houston Rockets' Nene, right, goes up for a shot as Oklahoma City Thunder's Russell Westbrook, left, and another Thunder player defend during the first half in Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, April 25, 2017, in Houston.
Houston Rockets' James Harden (13) goes up for a shot as Oklahoma City Thunder's Andre Roberson defends during the first half in Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, April 25, 2017, in Houston.
Oklahoma City Thunder's Russell Westbrook (0) passes the ball as Houston Rockets' Trevor Ariza, left, and Patrick Beverley (2) defend during the first half in Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, April 25, 2017, in Houston.
Oklahoma City Thunder's Russell Westbrook (0) goes up for a shot as Houston Rockets' Trevor Ariza (1) defends during the first half in Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, April 25, 2017, in Houston.
Oklahoma City Thunder's Alex Abrines (8) goes up for a shot as Houston Rockets' James Harden (13) watches during the first half in Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, April 25, 2017, in Houston.
Oklahoma City Thunder's Russell Westbrook (0) drives toward the basket as Houston Rockets' Clint Capela (15) defends during the first half in Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, April 25, 2017, in Houston.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.