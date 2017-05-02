NBA playoffs: Spurs vs. Rockets Game 1
The San Antonio Spurs lost to the Houston Rockets, 126-99, in Game 1 of their second round series in the NBA playoffs on Monday at AT&T Center in San Antonio.
Patrick Beverley #2 of the Houston Rockets dribbles the ball against Kawhi Leonard #2 of the San Antonio Spurs in the first quarter during Game One of the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals at AT&T Center on May 1, 2017 in San Antonio, Texas.
Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) drives between San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge (12) and guard Manu Ginobili (20) during the first half of Game 1 of a second-round NBA playoff series basketball game, Monday, May 1, 2017, in San Antonio.
Ryan Anderson #3 of the Houston Rockets celebrates a three-point shot in front of Manu Ginobili #20 of the San Antonio Spurs during Game One of the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals at AT&T Center on May 1, 2017 in San Antonio, Texas.
ADVERTISEMENT
Pau Gasol #16 of the San Antonio Spurs is fouled by Lou Williams #12 of the Houston Rockets in the first quarter during Game One of the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals at AT&T Center on May 1, 2017 in San Antonio, Texas.
Houston Rockets center Nene Hilario, left, is fouled by San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills (8) during the first half of Game 1 of a second-round NBA playoff series basketball game, Monday, May 1, 2017, in San Antonio.
Ryan Anderson #3 of the Houston Rockets celebrates a three-point shot in front of Manu Ginobili #20 of the San Antonio Spurs during Game One of the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals at AT&T Center on May 1, 2017 in San Antonio, Texas.
SAN ANTONIO, TX - MAY 01: James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets in the second quarter of play against the San Antonio Spurs during Game One of the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals at AT&T Center on May 1, 2017 in San Antonio, Texas.
Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) drives to the basket past San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard (2) and forward LaMarcus Aldridge (12) during the first half of Game 1 of a second-round NBA playoff series basketball game, Monday, May 1, 2017, in San Antonio.
ADVERTISEMENT
San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard (2) passes the ball past Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) to teammate David Lee (10) during the first half of Game 1 of a second-round NBA playoff series basketball game, Monday, May 1, 2017, in San Antonio.
San Antonio Spurs center Pau Gasol (16) is blocked by Houston Rockets guard Lou Williams (12) as he tries to score during the first half in a second-round NBA playoff series basketball game, Monday, May 1, 2017, in San Antonio.
San Antonio Spurs forward David Lee (10) is blocked by Houston Rockets center Clint Capela (15) as he tries to score during the first half of Game 1 of a second-round NBA playoff series basketball game, Monday, May 1, 2017, in San Antonio.
Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) drives to the basket past San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard (2) and guard Danny Green (14) during the first half of Game 1 of a second-round NBA playoff series basketball game, Monday, May 1, 2017, in San Antonio.
Ryan Anderson #3 of the Houston Rockets celebrates a three-point shot against the San Antonio Spurs in the second quarter during Game One of the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals at AT&T Center on May 1, 2017 in San Antonio, Texas.
ADVERTISEMENT
San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard (2) watches during the first half in a second-round NBA playoff series basketball game against the Houston Rockets, Monday, May 1, 2017, in San Antonio.
Pau Gasol #16 of the San Antonio Spurs is fouled by Lou Williams #12 of the Houston Rockets in the first quarter during Game One of the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals at AT&T Center on May 1, 2017 in San Antonio, Texas.
SAN ANTONIO, TX - MAY 01: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the San Antonio Spurs dribbles the ball against Trevor Ariza #1 of the Houston Rockets in the second quarter during Game One of the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals at AT&T Center on May 1, 2017 in San Antonio, Texas.
Kawhi Leonard #2 of the San Antonio Spurs dribbles the ball against Trevor Ariza #1 of the Houston Rockets in the second quarter during Game One of the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals at AT&T Center on May 1, 2017 in San Antonio, Texas.
Kawhi Leonard #2 of the San Antonio Spurs dribbles the ball against Trevor Ariza #1 of the Houston Rockets in the second quarter during Game One of the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals at AT&T Center on May 1, 2017 in San Antonio, Texas.
Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) drives around San Antonio Spurs guard Danny Green (14) during the first half in a second-round NBA playoff series basketball game, Monday, May 1, 2017, in San Antonio.
Houston Rockets fan Charles Colson wears a beard and glasses as he dances with other Rockets fans after they arrived for a second-round NBA playoff series basketball game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Houston Rockets, Monday, May 1, 2017, in San Antonio.
Houston Rockets fan Barbara Myers, left, and San Antonio Spurs fan Sovia Lauflano, right, dance in a fan area after they arrived for a second-round NBA playoff series basketball game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Houston Rockets, Monday, May 1, 2017, in San Antonio.
San Antonio Spurs fan Sovia Lauflano, center, dances with Houston Rockets fan Barbara Myers, center right, and other Rocktes fans after they arrived for a second-round NBA playoff series basketball game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Houston Rockets, Monday, May 1, 2017, in San Antonio.
Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) drives past San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard (2) during the first half in a second-round NBA playoff series basketball game, Monday, May 1, 2017, in San Antonio.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.