NBA playoffs: Spurs vs. Rockets Game 4
The San Antonio Spurs host the Houston Rockets in Game 4 of their second round series in the NBA playoffs on Sunday at AT&T Center in San Antonio.
Nene Hilario #42 of the Houston Rockets reacts after he was charged with a foul against Jonathon Simmons #17 of the San Antonio Spurs during Game Three of the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals at Toyota Center on May 7, 2017 in Houston, Texas.
San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard, right, shoots as Houston Rockets center Clint Capela defends during the first half in Game 4 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Friday, May 5, 2017, in Houston.
Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) watches from the bench before the first half of Game 3 against the San Antonio Spurs in the second round of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series in Houston on Sunday, May 7, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
Houston Rockets guard Patrick Beverley (L) takes a shot against San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills (R) of Australia in the first half of the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals playoffs basketball game four at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, USA, 07 May 2017.
Houston Rockets player James Harden (R) goes to the basket against San Antonio Spurs player Manu Ginobili of Argentina (L) in the first half of game four of their NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals playoffs basketball game at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, USA, 07 May 2017.
Houston Rockets player Ryan Anderson (R) tries to block a shot against San Antonio Spurs player Manu Ginobili of Argentina (R) in the first half of game four of their NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals playoffs basketball game at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, USA, 07 May 2017.
San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard (R) celebrates with teammate Manu Ginobili (L) of Argentina during the first half of the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals playoffs basketball game four at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, USA, 07 May 2017.
Houston Rockets guard James Harden (C) goes to the basket against San Antonio Spurs players David Lee (L) and Patty Mills (R) in the first half of the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals playoffs basketball game four at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, USA, 07 May 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
Houston Rockets guard Patrick Beverley, right, drives past San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) and center Pau Gasol during the first half in Game 4 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Houston.
Houston Rockets guard Lou Williams (L) takes a shot against San Antonio Spurs players Manu Ginobili (C) of Argentina and Jonathan Simmons (R) in the first half of the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals playoffs basketball game four at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, USA, 07 May 2017.
Houston Rockets guard Patrick Beverley (2) and guard James Harden apply defensive pressure on San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard, right, during the first half in Game 4 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Houston.
San Antonio Spurs center Pau Gasol, right, shoots as Houston Rockets guard Patrick Beverley defends during the first half in Game 4 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Houston.
Houston Rockets guard James Harden (R) tries to block a shot against San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (L) in the first half of the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals playoffs basketball game four at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, USA, 07 May 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
San Antonio Spurs guard Manu Ginobili (20) shoots as Houston Rockets forward Ryan Anderson defends during the first half in Game 4 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Houston.
Houston Rockets forward Ryan Anderson (L) goes for a rebound against San Antonio Spurs guard Manu Ginobili (C) of Argentina in the first half of the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals playoffs basketball game four at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, USA, 07 May 2017.
Houston Rockets guard James Harden (C) knocks the ball away against San Antonio Spurs players Manu Ginobili (L) of Argentina and LaMarcus Aldridge (R) in the first half of the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals playoffs basketball game four at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, USA, 07 May 2017.
LaMarcus Aldridge #12 of the San Antonio Spurs shoots against Ryan Anderson #3 of the Houston Rockets during Game Three of the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals at Toyota Center on May 7, 2017 in Houston, Texas.
Houston Rockets player James Harden (R) dunks the ball against San Antonio Spurs player Danny Green (L) in the first half of game four of their NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals playoffs basketball game at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, USA, 07 May 2017.
Houston Rockets player Ryan Anderson (L) tries to block a shot against San Antonio Spurs player Kawhi Leonard (R) in the first half of game four of their NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals playoffs basketball game at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, USA, 07 May 2017.
Houston Rockets player James Harden (R) dunks the ball against San Antonio Spurs player Danny Green (L) in the first half of game four of their NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals playoffs basketball game at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, USA, 07 May 2017.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.