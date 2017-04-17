NBA playoffs: Grizzlies at Spurs Game 2
Memphis Grizzlies guard Vince Carter (15) is held by teammate Brandan Wright (34) after he was called for a technical foul during the first half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the San Antonio Spurs, Monday, April 17, 2017, in San Antonio.
Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (L) of Spain tries to block a shot against San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker (R) of France in the first half of the NBA Western Conference basketball playoffs game two between the Memphis Grizzlies and the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, USA, 17 April 2017.
Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (L) of Spain hits San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker (R) of France while trying to block a shot in the first half of the NBA Western Conference basketball playoffs game two between the Memphis Grizzlies and the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, USA, 17 April 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge goes to the basket against the Memphis Grizzlies in the first half of the NBA Western Conference basketball playoffs game two between the Memphis Grizzlies and the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, USA, 17 April 2017.
Memphis Grizzlies forward JaMychal Green (R) tries to block a shot against San Antonio Spurs center Dewayne Dedmon (C) in the first half of the NBA Western Conference basketball playoffs game two between the Memphis Grizzlies and the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, USA, 17 April 2017.
Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley (R) tries to block a shot against San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker (C) of France in the first half of the NBA Western Conference basketball playoffs game two between the Memphis Grizzlies and the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, USA, 17 April 2017.
Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (R) of Spain goes for a rebound against San Antonio Spurs center Dewayne Dedmon (L) in the first half of the NBA Western Conference basketball playoffs game two between the Memphis Grizzlies and the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, USA, 17 April 2017.
Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley (11) shoots over San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker (9) during the first half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Monday, April 17, 2017, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
ADVERTISEMENT
San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard (2) scores against the Memphis Grizzlies during the first half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Monday, April 17, 2017, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard (2) loses the ball as he is fouled by Memphis Grizzlies guard Wayne Selden (7) during the first half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA playoff series, Monday, April 17, 2017, in San Antonio.
San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard (2) is pressured by Memphis Grizzlies guard Wayne Selden (7) and Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol, back, during the first half in Game 2 of a first-round playoff series, Monday, April 17, 2017, in San Antonio.
San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge (12) drives past Memphis Grizzlies guard Wayne Selden (7) during the first half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Monday, April 17, 2017, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.