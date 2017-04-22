NBA playoffs: Spurs vs. Grizzlies Game 4
The San Antonio Spurs face the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 4 of their first round NBA playoff series on Saturday at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee.
San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard (2) controls the ball against Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol, left, and forward James Ennis during the first half of Game 4 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Saturday, April 22, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn.
Memphis Grizzlies forward Zach Randolph (50) reacts to a referee's call during the first half of Game 4 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the San Antonio Spurs, Saturday, April 22, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich talks to players during a timeout during the first half of Game 4 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies, Saturday, April 22, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn.
MEMPHIS, TN - APRIL 22: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the San Antonio Spurs in game four of the Western Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at FedExForum on April 22, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee.
MEMPHIS, TN - APRIL 22: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the San Antonio Spurs pumps his fist after making a three point shot against the Memphis Grizzlies in game four of the Western Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at FedExForum on April 22, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee.
Memphis Grizzlies forward James Ennis (8) shoots against San Antonio Spurs forwards Kawhi Leonard, second from left, and David Lee (10) as Grizzlies forward Zach Randolph (50) moves for position during the first half of Game 4 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Saturday, April 22, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn.
Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley (11) reacts after scoring a three-point basket during the first half of Game 4 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the San Antonio Spurs, Saturday, April 22, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol, right, passes the ball around his brother San Antonio Spurs center Pau Gasol during the first half of Game 4 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Saturday, April 22, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (33) drives against San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge, left, during the first half of Game 4 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Saturday, April 22, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley (11) shoots ahead of San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker during the first half of Game 4 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Saturday, April 22, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Memphis Grizzlies guard Vince Carter (15) prepares to shoot against San Antonio Spurs guard Danny Green (14) during the first half of Game 4 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Saturday, April 22, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn.
MEMPHIS, TN - APRIL 22: Greg Popovich the head coach of the San Antonio Spurs gives instructions to his team against the Memphis Grizzlies in game four of the Western Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at FedExForum on April 22, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee.
MEMPHIS, TN - APRIL 22: James Ennis #8 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the San Antonio Spurs in game four of the Western Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at FedExForum on April 22, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee.
San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich calls to players during the first half of Game 4 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies, Saturday, April 22, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
San Antonio Spurs forwards Kawhi Leonard (2) and LaMarcus Aldridge (12) battle Memphis Grizzlies forward Zach Randolph (50) for control of the ball during the first half of Game 4 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Saturday, April 22, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Memphis Grizzlies forward Zach Randolph (50) reacts during the first half of Game 4 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the San Antonio Spurs, Saturday, April 22, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn.
Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley (11) drives against San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge (12) during the first half of Game 4 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Saturday, April 22, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
MEMPHIS, TN - APRIL 22: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies dribbles the ball while defended by Pau Gasol #16 of the San Antonio Spurs in game four of the Western Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at FedExForum on April 22, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee.
Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley (11) shoots between San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker, left, and forward David Lee (10) during the first half of Game 4 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Saturday, April 22, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Memphis Grizzlies forward James Ennis (8) drives against San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard (2) during the first half of Game 4 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Saturday, April 22, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
