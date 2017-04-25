NBA playoffs: Spurs vs. Grizzlies Game 5
The San Antonio Spurs host the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 5 of their first round series on Tuesday at AT&T Center in San Antonio. The series is even, 2-2.
Memphis Grizzlies forward James Ennis III (8) drives to the basket past San Antonio Spurs forward David Lee (10) during the first half of Game 5 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Tuesday, April 25, 2017, in San Antonio.
Memphis Grizzlies head coach David Fizdale talks to his players during the first half of Game 5 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the San Antonio Spurs, Tuesday, April 25, 2017, in San Antonio.
San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker (9) steals the ball from Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley (11) during the first half of Game 5 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Tuesday, April 25, 2017, in San Antonio.
Memphis Grizzlies guard Vince Carter, right, tries to work the ball past San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker, left, during the first half of Game 5 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Tuesday, April 25, 2017, in San Antonio.
Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (33) passes the ball around San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker (9) during the first half of Game 5 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Tuesday, April 25, 2017, in San Antonio.
San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard (2) loses control of the ball as he is defended by Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (33) during the first half of Game 5 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Tuesday, April 25, 2017, in San Antonio.
Vince Carter #15 of the Memphis Grizzlies is all smiles during pre-game warm-ups before their game against the San Antonio Spurs in Game Five of the Western Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at AT&T Center on April 25, 2017 in San Antonio, Texas.
Tony Parker #9 of the San Antonio Spurs and Manu Ginobili #20 of the San Antonio Spurs warm up before the start of their game against the Memphis Grizzlies in Game Five of the Western Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at AT&T Center on April 25, 2017 in San Antonio, Texas.
Tony Allen #9 of the Memphis Grizzlies enters the stadium before the start of their game against the San Antonio Spurs in Game Five of the Western Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at AT&T Center on April 25, 2017 in San Antonio, Texas.
Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies takes practice shots before the start of their game against the San Antonio Spurs in Game Five of the Western Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at AT&T Center on April 25, 2017 in San Antonio, Texas.
