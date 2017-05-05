NBA playoffs: Spurs vs. Rockets Game 3
The Houston Rockets host the San Antonio Spurs, in Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals on Friday, May 5, 2017, at the Toyota Center. The series is tied, 1-1.
Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) drives past San Antonio Spurs guard Danny Green (14) during the first half in Game 3 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Friday, May 5, 2017, in Houston.
Mike D'Antoni of the Houston Rockets reacts against the San Antonio Spurs during Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals at Toyota Center on May 5, 2017 in Houston.
James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets walks on the court during pregame introductions prior to Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals at Toyota Center on May 5, 2017 in Houston.
Pau Gasol #16 of the San Antonio Spurs shoots against the Houston Rockets during Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals at Toyota Center on May 5, 2017 in Houston.
LaMarcus Aldridge #12 of the San Antonio Spurs of the San Antonio Spurs shoots against the Houston Rockets during Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals at Toyota Center on May 5, 2017 in Houston.
Kawhi Leonard #2 of the San Antonio Spurs shoots against the Houston Rockets during Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals at Toyota Center on May 5, 2017 in Houston.
Kawhi Leonard #2 of the San Antonio Spurs is defended by Trevor Ariza #1 of the Houston Rockets during Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals at Toyota Center on May 5, 2017 in Houston.
Houston Rockets guard Patrick Beverley (2) reacts after making a three-point basket during the first half in Game 3 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the San Antonio Spurs, Friday, May 5, 2017, in Houston.
Danny Green #14 of the San Antonio Spurs dunks against Patrick Beverley #2 of the Houston Rockets during Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals at Toyota Center on May 5, 2017 in Houston.
