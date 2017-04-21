NBA playoffs: Thunder vs. Rockets Game 3
The Oklahoma City Thunder host the Houston Rockets in Game 3 of their first round series in the NBA playoffs on Friday at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The Rockets lead the series, 2-0.
Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder tries to drive around Patrick Beverley #2 of the Houston Rockets during the first half of Game Three in the 2017 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Quarterfinals on April 21, 2017 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Taj Gibson #22 of the Oklahoma City Thunder reacts after letting the ball go out of bounds agains the Houston Rockets during the first half of Game Three in the 2017 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Quarterfinals on April 21, 2017 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) is fouled by Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams (12) in the first quarter of a first round NBA basketball playoff game in Oklahoma City, Friday, April 21, 2017.
Alex Abrines #8 of the Oklahoma City Thunder warms up before the first half of Game Three against the Houston Rockets in the 2017 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Quarterfinals on April 21, 2017 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Taj Gibson, left, dunks in front of Houston Rockets center Nene (42) in the first quarter of a first-round NBA basketball playoff game in Oklahoma City, Friday, April 21, 2017.
Houston Rockets guard James Harden, center, drives between Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams (12) and forward Andre Roberson, right, in the first quarter of a first-round NBA basketball playoff game in Oklahoma City, Friday, April 21, 2017.
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook shouts to fans before a first-round NBA basketball playoff game against the Houston Rockets in Oklahoma City, Friday, April 21, 2017.
