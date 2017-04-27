Subscribe
    BasketballSports

    Eastern Conference quarterfinals Game 6: Raptors vs. Bucks

    The Milwaukee Bucks host the Toronto Raptors in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals Thursday at the BMO Bradley Harris Center.

    Toronto Raptors' PJ Tucker is fouled as he
    (Credit: AP / Morry Gash)

    Toronto Raptors' PJ Tucker is fouled as he shoots against Milwaukee Bucks' John Henson during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA first-round playoff series basketball game Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Milwaukee.

    Milwaukee Bucks' Greg Monroe reacts to a call
    (Credit: AP / Morry Gash)

    Milwaukee Bucks' Greg Monroe reacts to a call during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA first-round playoff series basketball game Toronto Raptors Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Milwaukee.

    Toronto Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas shoots after Milwaukee Bucks'
    (Credit: AP / Morry Gash)

    Toronto Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas shoots after Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton hits the floor during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA first-round playoff series basketball game Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Milwaukee.

    Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo and Toronto Raptors' Kyle
    (Credit: AP / Morry Gash)

    Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo and Toronto Raptors' Kyle Lowry battle for a loose ball during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA first-round playoff series basketball game Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Milwaukee.

    Toronto Raptors' DeMar DeRozan drives against Milwaukee Bucks'
    (Credit: AP / Morry Gash)

    Toronto Raptors' DeMar DeRozan drives against Milwaukee Bucks' Greg Monroe during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA first-round playoff series basketball game Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Milwaukee.

    Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton and Toronto Raptors' Kyle
    (Credit: AP / Morry Gash)

    Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton and Toronto Raptors' Kyle Lowry battle for a loose ball during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA first-round playoff series basketball game Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Milwaukee.

    Toronto Raptors' PJ Tucker drives past Milwaukee Bucks'
    (Credit: AP / Morry Gash)

    Toronto Raptors' PJ Tucker drives past Milwaukee Bucks' John Henson during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA first-round playoff series basketball game Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Milwaukee.

    Toronto Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas shoots against Milwaukee Bucks'
    (Credit: AP / Morry Gash)

    Toronto Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas shoots against Milwaukee Bucks' Greg Monroe during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA first-round playoff series basketball game Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Milwaukee.

