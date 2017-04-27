Eastern Conference quarterfinals Game 6: Raptors vs. Bucks
The Milwaukee Bucks host the Toronto Raptors in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals Thursday at the BMO Bradley Harris Center.
Toronto Raptors' PJ Tucker is fouled as he shoots against Milwaukee Bucks' John Henson during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA first-round playoff series basketball game Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Milwaukee.
Milwaukee Bucks' Greg Monroe reacts to a call during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA first-round playoff series basketball game Toronto Raptors Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Milwaukee.
Toronto Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas shoots after Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton hits the floor during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA first-round playoff series basketball game Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Milwaukee.
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo and Toronto Raptors' Kyle Lowry battle for a loose ball during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA first-round playoff series basketball game Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Milwaukee.
Toronto Raptors' DeMar DeRozan drives against Milwaukee Bucks' Greg Monroe during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA first-round playoff series basketball game Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Milwaukee.
Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton and Toronto Raptors' Kyle Lowry battle for a loose ball during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA first-round playoff series basketball game Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Milwaukee.
Toronto Raptors' PJ Tucker drives past Milwaukee Bucks' John Henson during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA first-round playoff series basketball game Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Milwaukee.
Toronto Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas shoots against Milwaukee Bucks' Greg Monroe during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA first-round playoff series basketball game Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Milwaukee.
