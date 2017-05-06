Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 55° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    BasketballSports

    NBA playoffs: Warriors vs. Jazz Game 3

    Updated

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments

    The Utah Jazz host the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of their second-round series in the NBA playoffs on Saturday, May 6, 2017, at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Utah.

    Shelvin Mack #8 of the Utah Jazz tries
    (Credit: Getty Images / Gene Sweeney Jr.)

    Shelvin Mack #8 of the Utah Jazz tries for the basket in the first half past the defense of David West #3 of the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

    Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and
    (Credit: AP / Rick Bowmer)

    Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and Utah Jazz center Boris Diaw, right, battle for a rebound in the first half during Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

    Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) dunks as
    (Credit: AP / Rick Bowmer)

    Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) dunks as Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) looks on in the first half during Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Acting head coach Mike Brown of the Golden
    (Credit: Getty Images / Gene Sweeney Jr.)

    Acting head coach Mike Brown of the Golden State Warriors gestures during the first half against the Utah Jazz in Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

    Shelvin Mack #8 of the Utah Jazz defends
    (Credit: Getty Images / Gene Sweeney Jr.)

    Shelvin Mack #8 of the Utah Jazz defends against Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors in the first half in Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

    Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) lays
    (Credit: AP / Rick Bowmer)

    Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) lays up the ball as Utah Jazz guard Shelvin Mack (8) looks on in the first half during Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

    Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder shouts to
    (Credit: AP / Rick Bowmer)

    Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder shouts to his team in the first half during Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

    Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors
    (Credit: Getty Images / Gene Sweeney Jr.)

    Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors looks on in the first half against the Utah Jazz in Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (L) shoots over
    (Credit: EPA / GEORGE FREY)

    Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (L) shoots over Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (R) in the first half during Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

    Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (R) drives
    (Credit: EPA / GEORGE FREY)

    Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (R) drives on Utah Jazz guard Shelvin Mack (L) in the first half during Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

    Head coach Quin Snyder of the Utah Jazz
    (Credit: Getty Images / Gene Sweeney Jr.)

    Head coach Quin Snyder of the Utah Jazz reacts to a call in the first half against the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

    Boris Diaw #33 of the Utah Jazz defends
    (Credit: Getty Images / Gene Sweeney Jr.)

    Boris Diaw #33 of the Utah Jazz defends against Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors in the first half in Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

    Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert leans back to
    (Credit: EPA / GEORGE FREY)

    Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert leans back to lay the ball in during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) lays up
    (Credit: AP / Rick Bowmer)

    Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) lays up the ball as Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) defends in the first half during Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

    Golden State Warriors center JaVale McGee, left, guards
    (Credit: AP / Rick Bowmer)

    Golden State Warriors center JaVale McGee, left, guards against Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) in the first half during Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

    Joe Johnson #6 of the Utah Jazz tries
    (Credit: Getty Images / Gene Sweeney Jr.)

    Joe Johnson #6 of the Utah Jazz tries for the basket past the defense of Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors in the first half in Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

    Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry goes for
    (Credit: EPA / GEORGE FREY)

    Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry goes for a layup in the first half during Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

    A large banner is unfurled beforeGame 3 of
    (Credit: EPA / GEORGE FREY)

    A large banner is unfurled beforeGame 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

    Utah Jazz forward Derrick Favors (15) fouls Golden
    (Credit: AP / Rick Bowmer)

    Utah Jazz forward Derrick Favors (15) fouls Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, right, in the first half during Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

    Rudy Gobert #27 of the Utah Jazz blocks
    (Credit: Getty Images / Gene Sweeney Jr.)

    Rudy Gobert #27 of the Utah Jazz blocks this first half shot by Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

    Rudy Gobert #27 of the Utah Jazz passes
    (Credit: Getty Images / Gene Sweeney Jr.)

    Rudy Gobert #27 of the Utah Jazz passes the ball in the first half against the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

    Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (R) shoots
    (Credit: EPA / GEORGE FREY)

    Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (R) shoots over Utah Jazz guard Raul Neto (L) in the first half during Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

    Golden State Warriors center JaVale McGee (L) blocks
    (Credit: EPA / GEORGE FREY)

    Golden State Warriors center JaVale McGee (L) blocks the shot of Utah Jazz forward Derrick Favors (R) in the first half during Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

    Utah Jazz center Boris Diaw (L) is founded
    (Credit: EPA / GEORGE FREY)

    Utah Jazz center Boris Diaw (L) is founded by Golden State Warriors center Zaza Pachulia (R) in the first half during Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

    Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward (20) guards against
    (Credit: AP / Rick Bowmer)

    Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward (20) guards against Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) who drives in the first half during Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

    Golden State Warriors center JaVale McGee (R) cuts
    (Credit: EPA / GEORGE FREY)

    Golden State Warriors center JaVale McGee (R) cuts off the path of Utah Jazz forward Joe Johnson (L) in the first half during Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

    Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry looks at
    (Credit: AP / Rick Bowmer)

    Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry looks at the scoreboard as he sits on the bench in the first half during Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

    Utah Jazz center Boris Diaw (L) shoots over
    (Credit: EPA / GEORGE FREY)

    Utah Jazz center Boris Diaw (L) shoots over Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (R) in the first half during the NBA Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

    Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green brings the
    (Credit: EPA / GEORGE FREY)

    Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green brings the ball down court in the first half during Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

    Golden State Warriors center Zaza Pachulia, right, and
    (Credit: AP / Rick Bowmer)

    Golden State Warriors center Zaza Pachulia, right, and Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) battle for a rebound in the first half during Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

    Shelvin Mack #8 of the Utah Jazz defends
    (Credit: Getty Images / Gene Sweeney Jr.)

    Shelvin Mack #8 of the Utah Jazz defends against Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors in the first half in Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

    Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) shoots
    (Credit: AP / Rick Bowmer)

    Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) shoots as Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles, left, defends in the first half during Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

    Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry (30) and Kevin
    (Credit: AP / Rick Bowmer)

    Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry (30) and Kevin Durant (35) talk in the first half during Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

    Enter your email address to subscribe to Newsday's Sports Now newsletter

    Sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.