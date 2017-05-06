NBA playoffs: Warriors vs. Jazz Game 3
The Utah Jazz host the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of their second-round series in the NBA playoffs on Saturday, May 6, 2017, at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Utah.
Shelvin Mack #8 of the Utah Jazz tries for the basket in the first half past the defense of David West #3 of the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and Utah Jazz center Boris Diaw, right, battle for a rebound in the first half during Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) dunks as Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) looks on in the first half during Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.
Acting head coach Mike Brown of the Golden State Warriors gestures during the first half against the Utah Jazz in Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.
Shelvin Mack #8 of the Utah Jazz defends against Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors in the first half in Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) lays up the ball as Utah Jazz guard Shelvin Mack (8) looks on in the first half during Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.
Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder shouts to his team in the first half during Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.
Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors looks on in the first half against the Utah Jazz in Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (L) shoots over Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (R) in the first half during Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (R) drives on Utah Jazz guard Shelvin Mack (L) in the first half during Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.
Head coach Quin Snyder of the Utah Jazz reacts to a call in the first half against the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.
Boris Diaw #33 of the Utah Jazz defends against Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors in the first half in Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert leans back to lay the ball in during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) lays up the ball as Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) defends in the first half during Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.
Golden State Warriors center JaVale McGee, left, guards against Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) in the first half during Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.
Joe Johnson #6 of the Utah Jazz tries for the basket past the defense of Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors in the first half in Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry goes for a layup in the first half during Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.
A large banner is unfurled beforeGame 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.
Utah Jazz forward Derrick Favors (15) fouls Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, right, in the first half during Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.
Rudy Gobert #27 of the Utah Jazz blocks this first half shot by Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.
Rudy Gobert #27 of the Utah Jazz passes the ball in the first half against the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (R) shoots over Utah Jazz guard Raul Neto (L) in the first half during Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.
Golden State Warriors center JaVale McGee (L) blocks the shot of Utah Jazz forward Derrick Favors (R) in the first half during Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.
Utah Jazz center Boris Diaw (L) is founded by Golden State Warriors center Zaza Pachulia (R) in the first half during Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.
Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward (20) guards against Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) who drives in the first half during Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.
Golden State Warriors center JaVale McGee (R) cuts off the path of Utah Jazz forward Joe Johnson (L) in the first half during Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry looks at the scoreboard as he sits on the bench in the first half during Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.
Utah Jazz center Boris Diaw (L) shoots over Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (R) in the first half during the NBA Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green brings the ball down court in the first half during Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.
Golden State Warriors center Zaza Pachulia, right, and Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) battle for a rebound in the first half during Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.
Shelvin Mack #8 of the Utah Jazz defends against Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors in the first half in Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) shoots as Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles, left, defends in the first half during Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.
Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry (30) and Kevin Durant (35) talk in the first half during Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.
