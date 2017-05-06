NBA playoffs: Warriors vs. Jazz Game 3

The Utah Jazz host the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of their second-round series in the NBA playoffs on Saturday, May 6, 2017, at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Utah.

(Credit: Getty Images / Gene Sweeney Jr.) (Credit: Getty Images / Gene Sweeney Jr.) Shelvin Mack #8 of the Utah Jazz tries for the basket in the first half past the defense of David West #3 of the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

(Credit: AP / Rick Bowmer) (Credit: AP / Rick Bowmer) Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and Utah Jazz center Boris Diaw, right, battle for a rebound in the first half during Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

(Credit: AP / Rick Bowmer) (Credit: AP / Rick Bowmer) Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) dunks as Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) looks on in the first half during Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

(Credit: Getty Images / Gene Sweeney Jr.) (Credit: Getty Images / Gene Sweeney Jr.) Acting head coach Mike Brown of the Golden State Warriors gestures during the first half against the Utah Jazz in Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

(Credit: Getty Images / Gene Sweeney Jr.) (Credit: Getty Images / Gene Sweeney Jr.) Shelvin Mack #8 of the Utah Jazz defends against Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors in the first half in Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

(Credit: AP / Rick Bowmer) (Credit: AP / Rick Bowmer) Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) lays up the ball as Utah Jazz guard Shelvin Mack (8) looks on in the first half during Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

(Credit: AP / Rick Bowmer) (Credit: AP / Rick Bowmer) Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder shouts to his team in the first half during Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

(Credit: Getty Images / Gene Sweeney Jr.) (Credit: Getty Images / Gene Sweeney Jr.) Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors looks on in the first half against the Utah Jazz in Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

(Credit: EPA / GEORGE FREY) (Credit: EPA / GEORGE FREY) Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (L) shoots over Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (R) in the first half during Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

(Credit: EPA / GEORGE FREY) (Credit: EPA / GEORGE FREY) Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (R) drives on Utah Jazz guard Shelvin Mack (L) in the first half during Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

(Credit: Getty Images / Gene Sweeney Jr.) (Credit: Getty Images / Gene Sweeney Jr.) Head coach Quin Snyder of the Utah Jazz reacts to a call in the first half against the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

(Credit: Getty Images / Gene Sweeney Jr.) (Credit: Getty Images / Gene Sweeney Jr.) Boris Diaw #33 of the Utah Jazz defends against Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors in the first half in Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

(Credit: EPA / GEORGE FREY) (Credit: EPA / GEORGE FREY) Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert leans back to lay the ball in during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

(Credit: AP / Rick Bowmer) (Credit: AP / Rick Bowmer) Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) lays up the ball as Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) defends in the first half during Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

(Credit: AP / Rick Bowmer) (Credit: AP / Rick Bowmer) Golden State Warriors center JaVale McGee, left, guards against Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) in the first half during Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

(Credit: Getty Images / Gene Sweeney Jr.) (Credit: Getty Images / Gene Sweeney Jr.) Joe Johnson #6 of the Utah Jazz tries for the basket past the defense of Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors in the first half in Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

(Credit: EPA / GEORGE FREY) (Credit: EPA / GEORGE FREY) Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry goes for a layup in the first half during Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

(Credit: EPA / GEORGE FREY) (Credit: EPA / GEORGE FREY) A large banner is unfurled beforeGame 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

(Credit: AP / Rick Bowmer) (Credit: AP / Rick Bowmer) Utah Jazz forward Derrick Favors (15) fouls Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, right, in the first half during Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

(Credit: Getty Images / Gene Sweeney Jr.) (Credit: Getty Images / Gene Sweeney Jr.) Rudy Gobert #27 of the Utah Jazz blocks this first half shot by Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

(Credit: Getty Images / Gene Sweeney Jr.) (Credit: Getty Images / Gene Sweeney Jr.) Rudy Gobert #27 of the Utah Jazz passes the ball in the first half against the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

(Credit: EPA / GEORGE FREY) (Credit: EPA / GEORGE FREY) Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (R) shoots over Utah Jazz guard Raul Neto (L) in the first half during Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

(Credit: EPA / GEORGE FREY) (Credit: EPA / GEORGE FREY) Golden State Warriors center JaVale McGee (L) blocks the shot of Utah Jazz forward Derrick Favors (R) in the first half during Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

(Credit: EPA / GEORGE FREY) (Credit: EPA / GEORGE FREY) Utah Jazz center Boris Diaw (L) is founded by Golden State Warriors center Zaza Pachulia (R) in the first half during Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

(Credit: AP / Rick Bowmer) (Credit: AP / Rick Bowmer) Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward (20) guards against Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) who drives in the first half during Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

(Credit: EPA / GEORGE FREY) (Credit: EPA / GEORGE FREY) Golden State Warriors center JaVale McGee (R) cuts off the path of Utah Jazz forward Joe Johnson (L) in the first half during Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

(Credit: AP / Rick Bowmer) (Credit: AP / Rick Bowmer) Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry looks at the scoreboard as he sits on the bench in the first half during Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

(Credit: EPA / GEORGE FREY) (Credit: EPA / GEORGE FREY) Utah Jazz center Boris Diaw (L) shoots over Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (R) in the first half during the NBA Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

(Credit: EPA / GEORGE FREY) (Credit: EPA / GEORGE FREY) Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green brings the ball down court in the first half during Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

(Credit: AP / Rick Bowmer) (Credit: AP / Rick Bowmer) Golden State Warriors center Zaza Pachulia, right, and Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) battle for a rebound in the first half during Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

(Credit: Getty Images / Gene Sweeney Jr.) (Credit: Getty Images / Gene Sweeney Jr.) Shelvin Mack #8 of the Utah Jazz defends against Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors in the first half in Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

(Credit: AP / Rick Bowmer) (Credit: AP / Rick Bowmer) Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) shoots as Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles, left, defends in the first half during Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.