ATLANTA — Paul Millsap bounced back from a sluggish start to score 19 points, Dwight Howard had his best game of the postseason and the Atlanta Hawks pulled away from the Washington Wizards 111-101 Monday night to even the opening-round playoff series at 2-all.

Howard, who was a non-factor through the first three games, had a double-double by halftime and finished with 16 points and 15 rebounds. The Hawks got double-figure scoring from seven players, including huge contributions off the bench from Kent Bazemore and Jose Calderon.

Bradley Beal scored 32 points, bouncing back from a dismal performance in Game 3, and John Wall had another stellar performance with 22 points and 10 assists. But those two, as good as they were, couldn't match a more balanced approach by the Hawks.

Now, the series is down to a best-of-three. Game 5 is Wednesday night in Washington.

(Credit: Getty Images / Daniel Shirey) (Credit: Getty Images / Daniel Shirey) Kent Bazemore #24 of the Atlanta Hawks steals the ball from Otto Porter Jr. #22 of the Washington Wizards during the second quarter in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Philips Arena on April 24, 2017 in Atlanta.

(Credit: Getty Images / Daniel Shirey) (Credit: Getty Images / Daniel Shirey) Brandon Jennings #7 of the Washington Wizards shoots a basket during the first quarter against the Atlanta Hawks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Philips Arena on April 24, 2017 in Atlanta.

(Credit: Getty Images / Daniel Shirey) (Credit: Getty Images / Daniel Shirey) Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards shoots against Tim Hardaway Jr. #10 of the Atlanta Hawks during the first quarter in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Philips Arena on April 24, 2017 in Atlanta.

(Credit: Getty Images / Daniel Shirey) (Credit: Getty Images / Daniel Shirey) Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards drives to the basket past Taurean Prince #12 of the Atlanta Hawks during the first quarter in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Philips Arena on April 24, 2017 in Atlanta.

(Credit: Getty Images / Daniel Shirey) (Credit: Getty Images / Daniel Shirey) John Wall #2 of the Washington Wizards reacts to a play during the first quarter against the Atlanta Hawks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Philips Arena on April 24, 2017 in Atlanta.

(Credit: Getty Images / Daniel Shirey) (Credit: Getty Images / Daniel Shirey) John Wall #2 of the Washington Wizards drives to the basket past Dennis Schroder #17 of the Atlanta Hawks during the first quarter in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Philips Arena on April 24, 2017 in Atlanta.

(Credit: Getty Images / Daniel Shirey) (Credit: Getty Images / Daniel Shirey) Kent Bazemore #24 of the Atlanta Hawks goes up for a basket against John Wall #2 of the Washington Wizards during the second quarter in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Philips Arena on April 24, 2017 in Atlanta.

(Credit: Getty Images / Daniel Shirey) (Credit: Getty Images / Daniel Shirey) Head coach Scott Brooks of the Washington Wizards talks to an official during the first quarter against the Atlanta Hawks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Philips Arena on April 24, 2017 in Atlanta.

(Credit: Getty Images / Daniel Shirey) (Credit: Getty Images / Daniel Shirey) John Wall #2 of the Washington Wizards drives to the basket past Taurean Prince #12 of the Atlanta Hawks during the first quarter in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Philips Arena on April 24, 2017 in Atlanta.

(Credit: Getty Images / Daniel Shirey) (Credit: Getty Images / Daniel Shirey) Head coach Mike Budenholzer of the Atlanta Hawks reacts to a play during the second quarter against the Washington Wizards in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Philips Arena on April 24, 2017 in Atlanta.

(Credit: Getty Images / Daniel Shirey) (Credit: Getty Images / Daniel Shirey) Jose Calderon #13 of the Atlanta Hawks drives to the basket past John Wall #2 of the Washington Wizards along the baseline during the second quarter against the Washington Wizards in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Philips Arena on April 24, 2017 in Atlanta.

(Credit: Getty Images / Daniel Shirey) (Credit: Getty Images / Daniel Shirey) Paul Millsap #4 of the Atlanta Hawks reacts to a play during the second quarter against the Washington Wizards in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Philips Arena on April 24, 2017 in Atlanta.

(Credit: Getty Images / Daniel Shirey) (Credit: Getty Images / Daniel Shirey) Kent Bazemore #24 of the Atlanta Hawks goes up for a basket against John Wall #2 of the Washington Wizards during the second quarter in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Philips Arena on April 24, 2017 in Atlanta.

(Credit: Getty Images / Daniel Shirey) (Credit: Getty Images / Daniel Shirey) Head coach Scott Brooks of the Washington Wizards reacts to a play during the first quarter against the Atlanta Hawks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Philips Arena on April 24, 2017 in Atlanta.

(Credit: AP / John Bazemore) (Credit: AP / John Bazemore) Atlanta Hawks forward Paul Millsap (4) goes in for a basket as Washington Wizards forward Jason Smith (14) defends during the first half in Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Monday, April 24, 2017, in Atlanta.

(Credit: AP / Curtis Compton) (Credit: AP / Curtis Compton) Atlanta Hawks Taurean Prince reacts to scoring against the Washington Wizards during the first half of Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series on Monday, April 24, 2017, in Atlanta.

(Credit: AP / John Bazemore) (Credit: AP / John Bazemore) Atlanta Hawks center Dwight Howard (8) scores as Washington Wizards center Marcin Gortat (13) looks on in the first half of Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Monday, April 24, 2017, in Atlanta.

(Credit: AP / Curtis Compton) (Credit: AP / Curtis Compton) Washington Wizards Otto Porter Jr. blocks a shot by Atlanta Hawks Dennsi Schroder in game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series on Monday, April 24, 2017, in Atlanta.

(Credit: AP / Curtis Compton) (Credit: AP / Curtis Compton) Atlanta Hawks Dennis Schroder defends against Washington Wizards John Wall in game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series on Monday, April 24, 2017, in Atlanta.

(Credit: AP / John BAzemore) (Credit: AP / John BAzemore) Atlanta Hawks head coach Mike Budenholzer yells to his players in the first half of Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Monday, April 24, 2017, in Atlanta.

(Credit: AP / Curtis Compton) (Credit: AP / Curtis Compton) Atlanta Hawks Dwight Howard collides with Washington Wizards Bradley Beal while going to the basket during the first half of Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series on Monday, April 24, 2017, in Atlanta.

(Credit: AP / Curtis Compton) (Credit: AP / Curtis Compton) Atlanta Hawks Paul Millsap is fouled by Washington Wizards Markieff Morris in game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series on Monday, April 24, 2017, in Atlanta.

(Credit: AP / John BAzemore) (Credit: AP / John BAzemore) Atlanta Hawks guard Dennis Schroder (17) has the ball knocked away by Washington Wizards forward Otto Porter Jr. (22) as he drives to the basket during the first half in Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Monday, April 24, 2017, in Atlanta.

(Credit: AP / John BAzemore) (Credit: AP / John BAzemore) Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) catches a pass as Atlanta Hawks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (10) defends in the first half in Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Monday, April 24, 2017, in Atlanta.

(Credit: AP / John BAzemore) (Credit: AP / John BAzemore) Atlanta Hawks center Dwight Howard (8) scores against the Washington Wizards in the first half in Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Monday, April 24, 2017, in Atlanta.

(Credit: AP / Curtis Compton) (Credit: AP / Curtis Compton) Atlanta Hawks Dwight Howard battles Washington Wizards Marcin Gortat for a rebound in game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series on Monday, April 24, 2017, in Atlanta.