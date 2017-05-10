NBA playoffs: Wizards vs. Celtics Game 5
The Boston Celtics host the Washington Wizards in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Wednesday, May 10, 2017, at TD Garden. The series is tied, 2-2.
Washington Wizards center Marcin Gortat (13) grabs a rebound between Boston Celtics forward Amir Johnson (90) and guard Avery Bradley, right, during the first quarter of Game 5 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series in Boston, Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick sits courtside with his girlfriend, Linda Holliday, during the first quarter of Game 5 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series between the Boston Celtics and the Washington Wizards in Boston, Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
Amir Johnson #90 of the Boston Celtics defends a shot from John Wall #2 of the Washington Wizards during the first quarter of Game Five of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at TD Garden on May 10, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (R) dribbles past Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (L) during the first quarter of their NBA Eastern Conference Semifinal game five at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA 10 May 2017.
Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards takes a shot against Al Horford #42 of the Boston Celtics during the first quarter of Game Five of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at TD Garden on May 10, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Boston Celtics guard Avery Bradley (R) dunks over Washington Wizards Bojan Bogdanovic of Croatia (L) during the first quarter of their NBA Eastern Conference Semifinal game five at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA 10 May 2017.
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas, center, is trapped by Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris (5) on a drive to the basket during the first quarter of Game 5 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series in Boston, Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) drives to the basket between Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) and forward Amir Johnson, right, during the first quarter of Game 5 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series in Boston, Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas, left, drives past Washington Wizards guard Bojan Bogdanovic during the first quarter of Game 5 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series in Boston, Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
Isaiah Thomas #4 and assistant coach Walter McCarty of the Boston Celtics react after Avery Bradley #0 scored against the Washington Wizards during the first quarter of Game Five of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at TD Garden on May 10, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Boston Celtics guard Avery Bradley (R) drives past Washington Wizards Otto Porter Jr. (L) and Ian Mahinmi (C) during the first quarter of their NBA Eastern Conference Semifinal game five at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA 10 May 2017.
Scott Brooks Head Coach of the Washington Wizards reacts to a foul called against his team during the first quarter of Game Five of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on May 10, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas raises his arms as he is introduced before Game 5 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Washington Wizards in Boston, Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
Bojan Bogdanovic #44 of the Washington Wizards drives against Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics during the first quarter of Game Five of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at TD Garden on May 10, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards defends Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics during the first quarter of Game Five of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at TD Garden on May 10, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards takes a shot against Avery Bradley #0 of the Boston Celtics during the first quarter of Game Five of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at TD Garden on May 10, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (R) lays the ball in over Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (L) during the first quarter of their NBA Eastern Conference Semifinal game five at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA 10 May 2017.
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman sits courtside during the first quarter of Game 5 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series between the Boston Celtics and the Washington Wizards in Boston, Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens reacts against the Washington Wizards during the first quarter of their NBA Eastern Conference Semifinal game five at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA 10 May 2017.
Boston Celtics fans in the stands surrounded by shirts sitting on each seat prior to the start of the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards NBA Eastern Conference Semifinal game five at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA 10 May 2017. The best-of-seven series is tied 2-2.
Boston Celtics center Al Horford (L) is guarded by Washington Wizards Markieff Morris (R) during the first quarter of their NBA Eastern Conference Semifinal game five at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA 10 May 2017. The best-of-seven series is tied 2-2.
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas is introduced prior to the start of the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards NBA Eastern Conference Semifinal game five at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA 10 May 2017. The best-of-seven series is tied 2-2.
