Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 0 Weather 43° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    NetsSportsBasketball

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson #24 of the Brooklyn Nets draws (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson #24 of the Brooklyn Nets draws a foul in the first half against Paul Millsap #4 of the Atlanta Hawks at Barclays Center on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 in Brooklyn.

    Nets vs. Hawks

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    The Nets fell to the Atlanta Hawks, 117-97, on Tuesday at Barclays Center.

    Dennis Schroder #17 of the Atlanta Hawks goes
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Dennis Schroder #17 of the Atlanta Hawks goes to the hoop in the first half against Spencer Dinwiddie #8 of the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 in Brooklyn.

    Brook Lopez #11 of the Brooklyn Nets works
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Brook Lopez #11 of the Brooklyn Nets works against Dwight Howard #8 of the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at Barclays Center on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 in Brooklyn.

    Sean Kilpatrick #6 of the Brooklyn Nets looks
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Sean Kilpatrick #6 of the Brooklyn Nets looks to pass the ball during the first half against the Atlanta Hawks at Barclays Center on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 in Brooklyn.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Paul Millsap #4 of the Atlanta Hawks blocks
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Paul Millsap #4 of the Atlanta Hawks blocks a shot in the first half against Bojan Bogdanovic #44 of the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 in Brooklyn.

    Isaiah Whitehead #15 of the Brooklyn Nets blocks
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Isaiah Whitehead #15 of the Brooklyn Nets blocks a shot attempt in the first half against Dennis Schroder #17 of the Atlanta Hawks at Barclays Center on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 in Brooklyn.

    Head coach Mike Budenholzer of the Atlanta Hawks
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Head coach Mike Budenholzer of the Atlanta Hawks reacts during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 in Brooklyn.

    Randy Foye #2 of the Brooklyn Nets commits
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Randy Foye #2 of the Brooklyn Nets commits a flagrant foul against Dwight Howard #8 of the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at Barclays Center on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 in Brooklyn.

    Randy Foye #2 of the Brooklyn Nets commits
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Randy Foye #2 of the Brooklyn Nets commits a flagrant foul against Dwight Howard #8 of the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at Barclays Center on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 in Brooklyn.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Head coach Kenny Atkinson of the Brooklyn Nets
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Head coach Kenny Atkinson of the Brooklyn Nets reacts during the first half against the Atlanta Hawks at Barclays Center on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 in Brooklyn.

    Quincy Acy #13 of the Brooklyn Nets looks
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Quincy Acy #13 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during a game against the Atlanta Hawks at Barclays Center on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 in Brooklyn.

    Enter your email address to subscribe Sports Now newsletter

    sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.