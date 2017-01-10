Nets vs. Hawks
The Nets fell to the Atlanta Hawks, 117-97, on Tuesday at Barclays Center.
Dennis Schroder #17 of the Atlanta Hawks goes to the hoop in the first half against Spencer Dinwiddie #8 of the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 in Brooklyn.
Brook Lopez #11 of the Brooklyn Nets works against Dwight Howard #8 of the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at Barclays Center on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 in Brooklyn.
Sean Kilpatrick #6 of the Brooklyn Nets looks to pass the ball during the first half against the Atlanta Hawks at Barclays Center on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 in Brooklyn.
Paul Millsap #4 of the Atlanta Hawks blocks a shot in the first half against Bojan Bogdanovic #44 of the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 in Brooklyn.
Isaiah Whitehead #15 of the Brooklyn Nets blocks a shot attempt in the first half against Dennis Schroder #17 of the Atlanta Hawks at Barclays Center on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 in Brooklyn.
Head coach Mike Budenholzer of the Atlanta Hawks reacts during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 in Brooklyn.
Randy Foye #2 of the Brooklyn Nets commits a flagrant foul against Dwight Howard #8 of the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at Barclays Center on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 in Brooklyn.
Head coach Kenny Atkinson of the Brooklyn Nets reacts during the first half against the Atlanta Hawks at Barclays Center on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 in Brooklyn.
Quincy Acy #13 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during a game against the Atlanta Hawks at Barclays Center on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 in Brooklyn.
