Nets vs. Bulls
The Nets fell to the Chicago Bulls, 101-99, on Jimmy Butler's buzzer-beater Wednesday at the United Center.
The Chicago Bulls' Jimmy Butler (21) receives a low-five from teammate Rajon Rondo (9) after making a shot during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at the United Center in Chicago on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. The Bulls won, 101-99.
Chicago Bulls forward Jimmy Butler, left, reacts after scoring the game winning basket against the Brooklyn Nets at the end of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in Chicago. Chicago won, 101-99.
The Brooklyn Nets' Bojan Bogdanovic (44) shoots the ball during the first half against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. The Bulls won, 101-99.
Chicago Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg directs his team in the first half on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Brooklyn Nets guard Bojan Bogdanovic shoots over Chicago Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic in the first half on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie shoots between Chicago Bulls forward Cristiano Felicio Bulls guard Michael Carter-Williams in the first half on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson watches his team in the first half on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Chicago Bulls guard Rajon Rondo watches as Brooklyn Nets guard Isaiah Whitehead takes a shot in the first half on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Chicago Bulls forward Doug McDermott watches as Brooklyn Nets center Justin Hamilton battles for a rebound with Bulls forward Cristiano Felicio in the first half of on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Brooklyn Nets center Justin Hamilton scores between Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic in the first half on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Brooklyn Nets center Justin Hamilton shoots on Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez in the first half on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade (3) passes the ball between Brooklyn Nets guard Randy Foye (2) and center Justin Hamilton (41) during the first on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Brooklyn Nets' guard Isaiah Whitehead (R) blocks a shot by Chicago Bulls' forward Jimmy Butler (C) as Butler attempts to shoot on Brooklyn Nets' center Brook Lopez (L) in the first half on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Chicago Bulls forward Jimmy Butler drives to the basket on Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez in the first half on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez takes a shot over his twin brother Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez in the first half on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Chicago Bulls guard Rajon Rondo shoots on Brooklyn Nets guard Isaiah Whitehead in the first half on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Chicago Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg directs the team during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson directs the team during the first half against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie (8) and Chicago Bulls guard Rajon Rondo (9) fight for a rebound during the first half on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Chicago Bulls forward Jimmy Butler (21) shoots against Brooklyn Nets guard Bojan Bogdanovic, left, during the first half on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Chicago Bulls forward Jimmy Butler (21) drives against Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez (11) during the first half on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
