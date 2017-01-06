Subscribe
    Brooklyn Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie (8) defends against Cleveland (Credit: AP)

    Brooklyn Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie (8) defends against Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

    Nets vs. Cavaliers

    Updated
    By   spots@newsday.com

    LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Nets, 116-108, on Friday night at Barclays Center.

    Trevor Booker #35 of the Brooklyn Nets dunks
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Trevor Booker #35 of the Brooklyn Nets dunks the ball in the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Barclays Center on Friday, Jan. 6, 2016 in Brooklyn, New York.

    LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers goes
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers goes to the hoop in the first half against Caris LeVert #22 and Brook Lopez #11 of the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Friday, Jan. 6, 2016 in Brooklyn, New York.

    Jeremy Lin #7 of the Brooklyn Nets cheers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Jeremy Lin #7 of the Brooklyn Nets cheers on his teammates during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Barclays Center on Friday, Jan. 6, 2016 in Brooklyn, New York.

    LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers lays
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers lays up a shot in the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Friday, Jan. 6, 2016 in Brooklyn, New York.

    Trevor Booker #35 of the Brooklyn Nets dunks
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Trevor Booker #35 of the Brooklyn Nets dunks the ball in the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Barclays Center on Friday, Jan. 6, 2016 in Brooklyn, New York.

    Brook Lopez #11 of the Brooklyn Nets puts
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Brook Lopez #11 of the Brooklyn Nets puts up a shot for a basket in the first half against Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers at Barclays Center on Friday, Jan. 6, 2016 in Brooklyn, New York.

    Isaiah Whitehead #15 of the Brooklyn Nets puts
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Isaiah Whitehead #15 of the Brooklyn Nets puts up a shot in the first half against Tristan Thompson #13 of the Cleveland Cavaliers at Barclays Center on Friday, Jan. 6, 2016 in Brooklyn, New York.

    Trevor Booker #35 of the Brooklyn Nets dunks
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Trevor Booker #35 of the Brooklyn Nets dunks the ball in the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Barclays Center on Friday, Jan. 6, 2016 in Brooklyn, New York.

    Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love (0) is defended by
    (Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II)

    Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love (0) is defended by Brooklyn Nets' Bojan Bogdanovic (44) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in New York. 

    NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 06: LeBron James
    (Credit: Getty Images/Elsa)

    LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers passes the ball as Bojan Bogdanovic #44 of the Brooklyn Nets defends at the Barclays Center on January 6, 2017 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. 

    epa05702487 Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (C) puts
    (Credit: EPA/JASON SZENES)

    Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (C) puts up a shot past Brooklyn Nets forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (Bottom) and teammate Brooklyn Nets guard Sean Kilpatrick (L) in the first half of their NBA game at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, 06 January 2017.

    epa05702488 Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (C) puts
    (Credit: EPA/JASON SZENES)

    Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (C) puts up a shot past Brooklyn Nets forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (Bottom) and teammate Brooklyn Nets guard Sean Kilpatrick (L) in the first half of their NBA game at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, 06 January 2017.

    NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 06: Trevor Booker
    (Credit: Getty Images/Elsa)

    Trevor Booker #35 of the Brooklyn Nets passes the ball as Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers defends at the Barclays Center on January 6, 2017 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. 

    NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 06: Bojan Bogdanovic
    (Credit: Getty Images/Elsa)

    Bojan Bogdanovic #44 of the Brooklyn Nets passes the ball as Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers defends at the Barclays Center on January 6, 2017 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

    NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 06: Tristan Thompson
    (Credit: Getty Images/Elsa)

    Tristan Thompson #13 of the Cleveland Cavaliers takes a shot as Sean Kilpatrick #6 of the Brooklyn Nets defends at the Barclays Center on January 6, 2017 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

    NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 06: Justin Hamilton
    (Credit: Getty Images/Elsa)

    Justin Hamilton #41 of the Brooklyn Nets blocks a shot from LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first quarter at the Barclays Center on January 6, 2017 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. 

    Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) drives past Brooklyn
    (Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II)

    Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) drives past Brooklyn Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie (8) and Trevor Booker (35) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in New York. 

    NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 06: LeBron James
    (Credit: Getty Images/Elsa)

    LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Caris LeVert #22 of the Brooklyn Nets fight for the jump ball in the first quarter at the Barclays Center on January 6, 2017 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. 

    NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 06: Kyrie Irving
    (Credit: Getty Images/Elsa)

    Kyrie Irving #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts in the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center on January 6, 2017 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

    Brooklyn Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie (8) defends against Cleveland
    (Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II)

    Brooklyn Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie (8) defends against Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in New York. 

    NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 06: Caris LeVert
    (Credit: Getty Images/Elsa)

    Caris LeVert #22 of the Brooklyn Nets watches his shot as Richard Jefferson #24 of the Cleveland Cavaliers defends at the Barclays Center on January 6, 2017 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. 

    NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 06: Kevin Love
    (Credit: Getty Images/Elsa)

    Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers drives around Bojan Bogdanovic #44 of the Brooklyn Nets in the first quarter at the Barclays Center on January 6, 2017 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. 

    Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) passes away from
    (Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II)

    Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) passes away from Brooklyn Nets' Brook Lopez (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in New York. 

    Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) dunks during the
    (Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II)

    Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in New York. 

    NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 06: Kevin Love
    (Credit: Getty Images/Elsa)

    Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrates his basket in the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center on January 6, 2017 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. 

    Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) dunks the ball
    (Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II)

    Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) dunks the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in New York. 

    NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 06: LeBron James
    (Credit: Getty Images/Elsa)

    LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers heads for the net as Caris LeVert #22 and Brook Lopez #11 of the Brooklyn Nets defend at the Barclays Center on January 6, 2017 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

    Brooklyn Nets' Brook Lopez, front left, drives past
    (Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II)

    Brooklyn Nets' Brook Lopez, front left, drives past Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love, center, and LeBron James, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in New York.

    Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) shoots over Brooklyn
    (Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II)

    Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) shoots over Brooklyn Nets' Bojan Bogdanovic (44) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in New York. 

    NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 06: Trevor Booker
    (Credit: Getty Images/Elsa)

    Trevor Booker #35 of the Brooklyn Nets grabs the rebound before Tristan Thompson #13 of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first quarter at the Barclays Center on January 6, 2017 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

