Nets vs. Pacers
The Nets take on the Indiana Pacers on Thursday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Luis Scola #4 of the Brooklyn Nets shoots the ball during the game against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on January 5, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson gestures on the sideline during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017.
Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez (11) holds off Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) as he looks to pass during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017.
Indiana Pacers guard Monta Ellis (11) looks to pass over Brooklyn Nets guard Sean Kilpatrick (6) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017.
Indiana Pacers center Kevin Seraphin (1) shoots over Brooklyn Nets center Justin Hamilton (41) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017.
Trevor Booker #35 of the Brooklyn Nets shoots the ball during the game against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on January 5, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Indiana Pacers guard Monta Ellis (11) shoots over Brooklyn Nets center Justin Hamilton (41) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017.
Indiana Pacers guard Jeff Teague (44) drives past Brooklyn Nets guard Isaiah Whitehead (15) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017.
Indiana Pacers guard Jeff Teague (44) shoots in front of Brooklyn Nets guard Sean Kilpatrick (6) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017.
Indiana Pacers forward Paul George (13) shoots over Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017.
Brook Lopez #11 of the Brooklyn Nets shoots the ball during the game against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on January 5, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
