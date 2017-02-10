Nets vs. Heat
The Nets fell to the Miami Heat, 108-99, in an NBA game on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Barclays Center.
Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez, left, draws a foul against Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside, right, in the second half of an NBA game on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Barclays Center.
Brooklyn Nets forward Trevor Booker, #35, scores a one-handed dunk ahead of Miami Heat defenders in the second half of an NBA game on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Barclays Center.
Miami Heat forward James Johnson, #16, defends a shot attempt by Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert, #22, in the second half of an NBA game on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Barclays Center.
Miami Heat forward James Johnson looks on against the Brooklyn Nets in the second half of an NBA game on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Barclays Center.
Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson reacts in the second half of an NBA game against the Miami Heat on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Barclays Center.
Brooklyn Nets Joe Harris, left, Brook Lopez, center, and Randy Foye, right, walk to the bench during a timeout against the Miami Heat in the second half of an NBA game on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Barclays Center.
Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson, #8, drives against Brooklyn Nets forward Joe Harris, #12, in the second half of an NBA game on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Barclays Center.
Miami Heat forward Okaro White, left, dunks ahead of Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez, right, in the second half of an NBA game on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Barclays Center.
Miami Heat forward James Johnson controls the ball against the Brooklyn Nets in the second half of an NBA game on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Barclays Center.
Brooklyn Nets forward Joe Harris, #12, puts up a shot defended by Miami Heat forward Okaro White, #15, in the first half of an NBA game on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.
Brooklyn Nets guard Bojan Bogdanovic, #44, is defended under the net by Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside, #21, in the first half of an NBA game on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.
Brooklyn Nets forward Trevor Booker, left, loses the ball against Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside, center, in the first half of an NBA game on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.
Brooklyn Nets guard Bojan Bogdanovic, #44, misses a layup attempt defended by Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside, #21, in the first half of an NBA game on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside, #21, dunks as Brooklyn Nets center Justin Hamilton, #41, looks on in the first half of an NBA game on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.
Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez, #11, is fouled by Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside, #21, in the first half of an NBA game on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.
Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez dunks against the Miami Heat in the first half of an NBA game on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, Madison Square Garden.
Brooklyn Nets forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson loses the ball in the paint against multiple Miami Heat defenders in the first half of an NBA game on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.
Brooklyn Nets guard Sean Kilpatrick reaches for the ball against Miami Heat guard Wayne Ellington in the first half of an NBA game on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.
Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez shoots inside the arc against the Miami Heat in the first half of an NBA game on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.
Brooklyn Nets guard Bojan Bogdanovic, #44, misses a layup attempt defended by Miami Heat guard Wayne Ellington, #2, in the first half of an NBA game on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.
Brooklyn Nets forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, #24, draws a foul against Miami Heat guard Wayne Ellington, #2, in the first half of an NBA game on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.
Brooklyn Nets guard Jeremy Lin, center, watches from the bench sidelined with a hamstring injury in the first half of an NBA game against the Miami Heat on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.
Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez, #11, hangs from the basket after he dunks the ball as Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside, #21, reacts in the first half of an NBA game on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.
Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez, #11, looks to shoot defended by Miami Heat forward Willie Reed, #35, in the first half of an NBA game on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017.
Brooklyn Nets guard Isaiah Whitehead brings the ball up court against the Miami Heat in the first half of an NBA game on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.
Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez drives to the basket against the Miami Heat defense in the first half of an NBA game on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.
