    Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie (8) drives on

    Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie (8) drives on Minnesota Timberwolves guard Andrew Wiggins (22) during the second quarter of an NBA basketball in Minneapolis, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.

    Nets vs. Timberwolves

    Updated

    The Nets fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves, 129-109, on Saturday night at Target Center in Minneapolis.

    Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) shoots next
    (Credit: AP / Andy Clayton-King)

    Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) shoots next to Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez (11) during the third quarter of an NBA basketball in Minneapolis, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. The Timberwolves defeated the Nets 129-109.

    Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) shoots over
    (Credit: AP / Andy Clayton-King)

    Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) shoots over Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez during the third quarter of an NBA basketball in Minneapolis, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. The Timberwolves defeated the Nets 129-109.

    Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez signals a 3-point
    (Credit: AP / Andy Clayton-King)

    Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez signals a 3-point basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first quarter of an NBA basketball in Minneapolis, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.

    Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) defends on
    (Credit: AP / Andy Clayton-King)

    Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) defends on a pass from Brooklyn Nets forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball in Minneapolis, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.

    Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie (8) drives on
    (Credit: AP / Andy Clayton-King)

    Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie (8) drives on Minnesota Timberwolves guard Andrew Wiggins (22) during the second quarter of an NBA basketball in Minneapolis, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.

    Brooklyn Nets center Quincy Acy (13) and Minnesota
    (Credit: AP / Andy Clayton-King)

    Brooklyn Nets center Quincy Acy (13) and Minnesota Timberwolves center Gorgui Dieng vie for a loose ball during the first quarter of an NBA basketball in Minneapolis, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.

    Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez (11) scores against
    (Credit: AP / Andy Clayton-King)

    Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez (11) scores against Minnesota Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins (22) and Zach LaVine (8) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball in Minneapolis, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.

