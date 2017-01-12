Nets vs. Pelicans
The Nets fell to the New Orleans Pelicans, 104-95, on Thursday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez shoots for a basket past New Orleans Pelicans forward Terrence Jones during the second half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.
Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez and New Orleans Pelicans Donatas Motiejunas look on during the second half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.
Brooklyn Nets guard Joe Harris reacts after sinking a three-point basket against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.
Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie drives the ball defended by New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday during the second half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.
Brooklyn Nets guard Sean Kilpatrick loses the ball against New Orleans Pelicans forward Solomon Hill during the second half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.
Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez can't make his shot against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.
Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez looks to box out New Orleans Pelicans forward Solomon Hill during the second half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.
Brooklyn Nets guard Joe Harris shoots for a three-point basket past New Orleans Pelicans guard Tyreke Evans during the second half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.
New Orleans Pelicans forward Terrence Jones dunks against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.
Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson gestures during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Barclays Center on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.
Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez reacts against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday is defended by Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez during the second half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.
Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez holds onto the ball against New Orleans Pelicans Donatas Motiejunas during the second half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.
New Orleans Pelicans Donatas Motiejunas puts up a shot against Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez during the second half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.
New Orleans Pelicans guard Buddy Hield sinks a basket past Brooklyn Nets guard Sean Kilpatrick during the second half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.
Brooklyn Nets forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson sinks a layup against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.
Brooklyn Nets guard Sean Kilpatrick loses the ball against New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday during the second half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.
Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez reacts after he misses a three-point shot attempt against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.
Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez wipes his face with a towel during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Barclays Center on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.
Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez looks on against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.
Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez sinks his shot defended by New Orleans Pelicans forward Terrence Jones during the second half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.
Brooklyn Nets guard Sean Kilpatrick shoots for a three-point basket past New Orleans Pelicans forward Dante Cunningham during the second half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.
Brooklyn Nets guard Isaiah Whitehead defends against New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday during the first half of an NCAA basketball game at Barclays Center on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.
A Stunning Celestial Sparkler Week of January 15-21, 2017 Every year around this time, I can expect my email inbox to overflow and my phone to begin ringing. Folks who spend time outdoors during early-evening hours in mid-January frequently notice a brilliantly sparkling diamond low in the southeastern sky, one that appears to shimmer, dance and dramatically change colors. I've had people ask whether it's a UFO, an experimental aircraft, fireworks or even the International Space Station, even though it seems to stand quite still in the sky. No, it's none of these. In fact, it's a sight that appears every January, yet many people are amazed to learn that what they're seeing is simply the brilliant, twinkling star Sirius. Twinkling -- or more scientifically, "scintillating" -- originates not with the stars themselves but with the air through which their light travels before reaching our eyes. We've all seen this effect on a hot summer day, when our view of a distant terrestrial scene over a sizzling roadway or barbecue is distorted by rising heat waves. Similarly, a star's light distorts thousands of times each second as it travels from the still vacuum of space into our thick, turbulent atmosphere, especially when we view it low in the sky. The amount of twinkling a star displays depends on the steadiness of the air through which its light must pass. The more turbulence there is, the more a star will appear to twinkle. That's why stars low in the sky seem to flicker and flash more than those overhead: Their light must pass through a much longer column of air on its way to our eyes. Wait an hour or two, though, and you'll notice that the effect is reduced. As the Earth turns during the night, Sirius appears to rise higher in the sky and appears to twinkle much less. If, on the other hand, a storm system has just passed through and the atmosphere is disrupted, Sirius (and all the stars) will appear to twinkle much more than if we were covered by stable air --
Brooklyn Nets guard Sean Kilpatrick reacts after he sinks a three-point basket against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.
Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez looks on from the bench against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.
New Orleans Pelicans forward Terrence Jones puts up a shot against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.
Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez walks with the ball after he is charged with an offensive foul against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday shoots for a basket as Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.
New Orleans Pelicans forward Terrence Jones dunks against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.
Brooklyn Nets guard Isaiah Whitehead shoots for a layup against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.
New Orleans Pelicans forward Terrence Jones is defended by Brooklyn Nets forward Trevor Booker during the second half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.
New Orleans Pelicans guard Langston Galloway shoots a technical against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.
New Orleans Pelicans forward Terrence Jones dunks against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.
Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez is charged with an offensive foul against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.
Brooklyn Nets guard Sean Kilpatrick loses the ball against New Orleans Pelicans forward Solomon Hill during the second half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.
Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert drives the ball against New Orleans Pelicans guard Langston Galloway during the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.
Brooklyn Nets forward Trevor Booker sinks a reverse layup against New Orleans Pelicans center Omer Asik during the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.
Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert is defended by New Orleans Pelicans guard Langston Galloway during the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.
Brooklyn Nets forward Bojan Bogdanovic controls the ball against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.
Brooklyn Nets center Justin Hamilton shoots to score past New Orleans Pelicans forward Terrence Jones during the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.
Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson reacts against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.
Brooklyn Nets guard Isaiah Whitehead sinks a layup against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.
Brooklyn Nets forward Bojan Bogdanovic sinks a layup past New Orleans Pelicans center Alexis Ajinca during the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.
Brooklyn Nets guard Isaiah Whitehead looks to pass against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.
Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert shoots for a three-point basket past New Orleans Pelicans forward Dante Cunningham during the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.
Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez reacts after he sinks a three-point basket against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.
Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie controls the ball against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.
Brooklyn Nets forward Bojan Bogdanovic drives to the basket past New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday during the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.
