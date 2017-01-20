Subscribe
    Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez gestures after making (Credit: AP)

    Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez gestures after making a basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game agains the New Orleans Pelicans in New Orleans, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.

    Nets vs. Pelicans

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    The Nets face the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

    New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry, right, talks
    (Credit: AP/Max Becherer)

    New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry, right, talks to guard Buddy Hield, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.

    Brooklyn Nets coach Kenny Atkinson gestures to his
    (Credit: AP/Max Becherer)

    Brooklyn Nets coach Kenny Atkinson gestures to his team during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in New Orleans, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.

    Brooklyn Nets coach Kenny Atkinson shouts to his
    (Credit: AP/Max Becherer)

    Brooklyn Nets coach Kenny Atkinson shouts to his team during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in New Orleans, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.

    Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie (8) pulls back
    (Credit: AP/Max Becherer)

    Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie (8) pulls back as New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday (11) blocks him during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.

    New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) makes
    (Credit: AP/Max Becherer)

    New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) makes a pass after being blocked near the basket by Brooklyn Nets center Justin Hamilton (41) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.

    New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) and
    (Credit: AP/Max Becherer)

    New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) and guard Buddy Hield (24) attempt to block Brooklyn Nets guard Bojan Bogdanovic (44) at the basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.

    Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez gestures after making
    (Credit: AP/Max Becherer)

