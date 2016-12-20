Nets vs. Raptors
The Nets fell to the Toronto Raptors, 116-104, on Tuesday at the Air Canada Centre.
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry, left, looks to make a play as Brooklyn Nets guard Jeremy Lin covers during the second half on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016.
Toronto Raptors' Norman Powell dunks against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016.
Toronto Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas, left, drives at Brooklyn Nets Justin Hamilton during the second half on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016.
Toronto Raptors centre Lucas Nogueira, centre, battles for a loose ball with Brooklyn Nets guard Jeremy Lin, left, and Joe Harris during the second half on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016.
Toronto Raptors' DeMar DeRozan, centre, drives through the Brooklyn Nets defense during the second half on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016.
Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan, left, shoots on Brooklyn Nets forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, center, during the second half on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016.
Toronto Raptors centre Lucas Nogueira, right, shoots on Brooklyn Nets forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson during the second half on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016.
Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie, left, drives past Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry during the first half on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016.
Brooklyn Nets guard Jeremy Lin, center, drives between Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell, left, and guard Cory Joseph during the first half on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016.
Brooklyn Nets forward Anthony Bennett (13) shoots on Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry during the first half on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016.
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry, right, fights for a loose ball with Brooklyn Nets guard Jeremy Lin during the first half on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016.
