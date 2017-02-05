Nets vs. Raptors
The Brooklyn Nets fell to the Toronto Raptors, 103-95, in an NBA game on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2016, at Barclays Center.
Kyle Lowry #7 of the Toronto Raptors goes to the hoop in the second half against Brook Lopez #11 of the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York.
Head coach Kenny Atkinson of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during a game against the Toronto Raptors at Barclays Center on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York.
Terrence Ross #31 of the Toronto Raptors dunks the ball during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York.
Trevor Booker #35 of the Brooklyn Nets looks to make a play in the first half against Pascal Siakam #43 and Lucas Nogueira #92 of the Toronto Raptors at Barclays Center on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York.
Jeremy Lin #7 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on against the Toronto Raptors at Barclays Center on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York.
Trevor Booker #35 of the Brooklyn Nets commits a foul against Fred VanVleet #23 of the Toronto Raptors during the second half at Barclays Center on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York.
Kyle Lowry #7 of the Toronto Raptors chases down a loose ball against Sean Kilpatrick #6 of the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York.
Head coach Kenny Atkinson of the Brooklyn Nets looks on against the Toronto Raptors at Barclays Center on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York.
Norman Powell #24 of the Toronto Raptors dunks the ball against Bojan Bogdanovic #44 of the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at Barclays Center on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York.
Brook Lopez #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during the second half against the Toronto Raptors at Barclays Center on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York.
Brook Lopez #11 of the Brooklyn Nets controls the ball against the Toronto Raptors at Barclays Center on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York.
Brook Lopez #11 of the Brooklyn Nets attempts a shot against Jonas Valanciunas #17 of the Toronto Raptors at Barclays Center on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York.
Kyle Lowry #7 of the Toronto Raptors drives against Spencer Dinwiddie #8 of the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at Barclays Center on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York.
DeMarre Carroll #5 of the Toronto Raptors goes to the hoop in the second half against Brook Lopez #11 of the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York.
Kyle Lowry #7 of the Toronto Raptors lays up a shot in the first half for a basket against Justin Hamilton #41 of the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York.
Quincy Acy #13 of the Brooklyn Nets grimaces on the court after an injury in the first half against the Toronto Raptors at Barclays Center on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York.
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson #24 of the Brooklyn Nets goes to the hoop during the first half against the Toronto Raptors at Barclays Center on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York.
Trevor Booker #35 of the Brooklyn Nets dunks the ball in the first half against the Toronto Raptors at Barclays Center on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York.
Trevor Booker #35 of the Brooklyn Nets attempts a shot during the first half against the Toronto Raptors at Barclays Center on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York.
Spencer Dinwiddie #8 of the Brooklyn Nets goes to the hoop during the first half against the Toronto Raptors at Barclays Center on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York.
Trevor Booker #35 of the Brooklyn Nets attempts a shot in the half between Lucas Nogueira #92 and Terrence Ross #31 of the Toronto Raptors at Barclays Center on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York.
Brooklyn Nets forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, right, defends against Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Brooklyn.
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) gets caught between Brooklyn Nets forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, second from left, and guard Randy Foye (2) as Nets center Brook Lopez (11) watches the perimeter during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Brooklyn.
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) shoots over Brooklyn Nets forward Trevor Booker (35) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Brooklyn.
Brooklyn Nets guard Jeremy Lin, who is out with a strained left hamstring, warms up on the court before an NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Toronto Raptors, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Brooklyn.
Brooklyn Nets guard Bojan Bogdanovic (44) defends as Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) goes up for a layup during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Brooklyn.
Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez (11) lands a basket as he goes over a group of Toronto Raptors defenders , including Toronto Raptors center Jonas Valanciunas (17) and Raptors forward DeMarre Carroll (5), during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Brooklyn.
Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez (11) defends against Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Brooklyn.
Toronto Raptors center Jonas Valanciunas (17) shoots over Brooklyn Nets guard Isaiah Whitehead (15) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Brooklyn.
Brooklyn Nets center Justin Hamilton (41) defends against Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Brooklyn.
