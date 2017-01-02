Nets vs. Jazz

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Brooklyn Nets forward Joe Harris scores from under the basket as Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles looks on in the second half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Brooklyn Nets guard Isaiah Whitehead attempts a shot against the Utah Jazz in the second half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Brooklyn Nets guard Isaiah Whitehead defends Utah Jazz guard Shelvin Mack in the second half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Brooklyn Nets guard Isaiah Whitehead fouls Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert in the second half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez and Brooklyn Nets guard Jeremy Lin react to a call in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz at Barclays Center on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Utah Jazz forward Joe Johnson inbounds the ball against the Brooklyn Nets in the second half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Brooklyn Nets guard Jeremy Lin reacts to a three-point basket by Nets guard Isaiah Whitehead against the Utah Jazz in the second half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Utah Jazz forward Joe Johnson is defended by Brooklyn Nets forward Joe Harris in the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Brooklyn Nets forward Trevor Booker sinks a shot past Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert in the second half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward shoots for a basket as Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert looks on in the second half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Brooklyn Nets forward Trevor Booker shoots defended by Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert in the second half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez misses a three-point shot attempt as Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert defends in the second half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Brooklyn Nets forward Trevor Booker sinks his shot past Utah Jazz forward Trey Lyles in the second half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Brooklyn Nets forward Trevor Booker brings the ball up court against the Utah Jazz in the second half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Brooklyn Nets guard Isaiah Whitehead sinks a layup past Utah Jazz forward Trey Lyles in the second half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward puts up a shot against the Brooklyn Nets in the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Brooklyn Nets forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson sinks a layup against the Utah Jazz in the second half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Brooklyn Nets guard Jeremy Lin reacts from the bench against the Utah Jazz in the second half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert defends Brooklyn Nets guard Isaiah Whitehead on his shot attempt in the second half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Utah Jazz guard Rodney Hood drives the ball against Brooklyn Nets guard Randy Foye in the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Utah Jazz guard Shelvin Mack sinks a layup against the Brooklyn Nets in the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) A tribute to Utah Jazz forward Joe Johnson, formerly a Brooklyn Net, is shown on the video board in the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Brooklyn Nets guard Sean Kilpatrick loses the ball against Utah Jazz guard Rodney Hood and Jazz guard Shelvin Mack in the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Brooklyn Nets forward Trevor Booker walks off the court after injuring his ankle in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz at Barclays Center on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Brooklyn Nets forward Trevor Booker injures his ankle as he lands after a shot attempt defended by Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert and Jazz center Boris Diaw in the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Brooklyn Nets forward Trevor Booker reacts with his teammates after he draws a foul against the Utah Jazz in the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez is defended by Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert in the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Utah Jazz forward Joe Johnson sets before shooting for two points against the Brooklyn Nets in the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez shoots for a three-point basket against the Utah Jazz in the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert is defended by Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez in the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez and Nets guard Jeremy Lin, right, embrace before an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz at Barclays Center on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Brooklyn Nets forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson sinks a basket against the Utah Jazz in the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez drives to the basket past Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert in the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez is pressured by Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert in the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Brooklyn Nets forward Trevor Booker looks for a rebound against Utah Jazz center Boris Diaw after a foul shot in the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez reacts after he sinks a three-point basket against the Utah Jazz in the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez takes the opening tipoff against Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert to start an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Brooklyn Nets forward Trevor Booker reacts after sinking a three-point basket against the Utah Jazz in the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Utah Jazz forward Joe Johnson shoots for a basket past Brooklyn Nets center Justin Hamilton in the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Brooklyn Nets forward Trevor Booker is defended on his shot by Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert and Jazz forward Derrick Favors in the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson reacts against the Utah Jazz in the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Brooklyn Nets guard Jeremy Lin, center, looks on from the bench against the Utah Jazz in the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Brooklyn Nets forward Trevor Booker, right, reacts after he sinks a basket against the Utah Jazz in the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Brooklyn Nets forward Trevor Booker sinks a basket as Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert looks on in the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

